Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 29 this year, marking the beginning of the five-day Diwali festival. This day is highly significant in Hindu tradition, representing health, wealth, and prosperity. Along with the puja muhurat, many people look for the most auspicious time to buy gold or silver on this special occasion.

Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, is dedicated to Lord Dhanvantari, who is revered as an incarnation of Lord Vishnu and the god of Ayurveda. The festival's origins trace back to when Dhanvantari emerged with the Amrit Kalash (pot of nectar) during the churning of the ocean, symbolising the birth of wealth and health. On this day, worshipping both Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Narayan is believed to bring immense blessings, prompting many to purchase metals like gold, silver, and copper as a way to invite prosperity into their lives.

The significance of buying gold and silver

In India, buying gold and silver on Dhanteras is considered highly auspicious. Many believe that purchasing these precious metals brings good fortune and prosperity to their homes. Dhanteras is the first day of Diwali, also referred to as Deepavali, and is celebrated for its rich traditions. The term 'Teras' refers to the thirteenth day of Krishna Paksha, while 'Dhan' signifies wealth, making this day particularly special for many families.



This year, Dhanteras falls on October 29, and the festivities begin with the worship of Lord Kuber and Lord Dhanvantri. People take this opportunity to buy gold, silver, and other valuable items, hoping for a bountiful year ahead.

Auspicious time to purchase gold

For those eager to make purchases, the muhurat for buying gold on Dhanteras begins on October 29 at 10:31 a.m. and continues until 1:15 p.m. on October 30. However, the most auspicious time to buy gold is between 12:01 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. on October 29, making it an ideal moment for those who want to align their purchases with traditional beliefs.

Why buy precious metals on Dhanteras?

Purchasing precious metals like gold, silver, and copper on Dhanteras is believed to please Goddess Lakshmi, inviting happiness and prosperity into households. Traditionally, people buy gold and silver jewellery, utensils, vehicles, and even houses on this day. Other items such as brooms, brass utensils, electronic goods, and coriander are also common purchases. Silver coins and idols of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi are considered especially auspicious.

Dhanteras puja muhurat timings

For those planning to perform the Dhanteras puja, the auspicious time is between 6:57 PM and 8:21 PM on October 29, 2024. Here are the specific muhurat timings for Dhanteras puja:



Pradosh Kaal: 5:55 PM to 8:21 PM



Vrishabha Kaal: 6:57 PM to 9:00 PM



Trayodashi Tithi Begins: 10:31 AM on October 29, 2024



Trayodashi Tithi Ends: 1:15 PM on October 30, 2024

Best times to buy in major cities

If you are in one of India's major cities, here are the Dhanteras muhurat timings for purchasing gold and silver:



Pune: 07:01 PM to 08:33 PM



New Delhi: 06:31 PM to 08:13 PM



Chennai: 06:44 PM to 08:11 PM



Jaipur: 06:40 PM to 08:20 PM



Hyderabad: 06:45 PM to 08:15 PM



Gurgaon: 06:32 PM to 08:14 PM



Chandigarh: 06:29 PM to 08:13 PM



Kolkata: 05:57 PM to 07:33 PM



Mumbai: 07:04 PM to 08:37 PM

Auspicious purchases on Dhanteras

In addition to gold and silver, Dhanteras is a great time to purchase copper, brass, and silver utensils. These are often filled with food or water before being brought into the home. Idols of Lakshmi and Ganesha made from clay or metal are also considered auspicious. People often choose to buy new appliances, vehicles, and even household items like laptops and refrigerators on this day.



Dhanteras is also known as Dhanwantari Triodasi or Dhanvantri Jayanti, celebrating the birth anniversary of the Ayurvedic God. This year, as families prepare to celebrate, the spirit of Dhanteras offers a perfect opportunity to reflect on health, wealth, and prosperity, making it a memorable start to the Diwali festivities.