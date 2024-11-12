An encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on November 12, as part of an ongoing operation by the Indian Army and J-K Police.

A fierce encounter erupted on Tuesday between security forces and terrorists in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army's Chinar Corps confirmed the operation, which is being referred to as "Operation Nagmarg," underway in the Nagmarg area of Bandipora.

According to the Chinar Corps, the operation was launched on November 12 following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists in the region. The Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police initiated a joint operation in the Nagmarg area. While conducting the operation, security personnel noticed suspicious activity. Upon being challenged, the terrorists reportedly opened indiscriminate fire, prompting the troops to retaliate effectively.

"Operation Nagmarg is currently in progress," the Chinar Corps posted on X, confirming the ongoing efforts by security forces to neutralise the terrorists.

This encounter follows another operation that took place earlier in the week. On November 9, the Army and J-K Police launched a joint operation in the Rajpura area of Sopore, Baramulla, after receiving specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists. Suspicious activity was detected, and when confronted, the terrorists opened fire. The security forces successfully retaliated, resulting in the neutralisation of one terrorist.

The security situation in Jammu and Kashmir remains tense, with the recent deaths of security personnel highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by the forces in the region. On November 11, a wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Air Force Station in Jammu to honour Naib Subedar Rakesh Kumar, who tragically lost his life in an encounter with terrorists in Kishtwar district. Kumar, of 2 Para (Special Forces), was killed during a firefight with militants in Kishtwar on Sunday, November 10.

Further intensifying the security concerns, on November 6, security forces successfully eliminated a terrorist during "Operation Kaitsan" in Bandipora. Earlier in the week, on November 3, a grenade attack in Srinagar’s Tourist Reception Centre and weekly market injured 12 individuals, including one woman.

This wave of militant attacks and encounters has kept the security forces on high alert across the region. Operations continue as the authorities work towards neutralising the threat posed by the terrorists. As per ANI, security forces remain committed to restoring peace and security in Jammu and Kashmir.

