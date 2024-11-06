Indian security forces have neutralised a terrorist in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir in an ongoing operation known as "Operation Kaitsan." The joint mission by the Indian Army, J&K Police, and CRPF follows several recent encounters aimed at countering terrorist threats in the region.

Security forces have successfully eliminated a terrorist during an ongoing operation in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to ANI. Known as "Operation Kaitsan," the mission continues as security personnel intensify efforts in the region, an official reported on Wednesday morning.

According to ANI, the Indian Army's Chinar Corps shared on X (formerly Twitter) that one terrorist was neutralised during the ongoing Operation Kaitsan. "OP Kaitsan, Bandipora. One terrorist has been eliminated by the security forces in the ongoing operation. Operation is in progress," the Chinar Corps stated.

The joint operation was initiated on Tuesday by the Indian Army, Jammu & Kashmir Police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) following intelligence about terrorist activity in the Chuntawadi Kaitsan area of Bandipora, ANI noted. Acting on specific intelligence reports, these forces moved into the Kaitsan forest area, leading to an encounter with suspected terrorists. Contact was established, and an intense exchange of gunfire ensued, according to ANI.

In another incident on Tuesday, a coordinated effort by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the 22 Rashtriya Rifles (22RR), and the 92 Battalion of the CRPF led to the arrest of an individual identified as Ashiq Hussain Wani, a suspected terrorist associate, ANI reported. Wani, a resident of Tujar Shareef in Sopore, was apprehended on suspicions of aiding terror activities, according to local police sources.

The Kashmir region has seen a surge in security incidents over recent weeks, with security forces conducting multiple operations to counter terrorist threats. On November 3, a grenade attack occurred at the Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) and a weekly market in Srinagar, resulting in injuries to twelve people, including one woman, ANI reported.

Further, on November 2, security forces eliminated two terrorists during an encounter in the Anantnag district, following the initiation of an anti-terrorist operation in the Halkan Gali area, according to ANI.

The month of October also saw significant encounters in the region. On October 29, three terrorists were neutralised in Akhnoor after a high-stakes encounter that followed an attack on an Army convoy. Earlier on October 20, a tragic incident took place in the Ganderbal district when terrorists attacked a construction site on the Srinagar-Leh national highway, killing a doctor and six construction workers, ANI reported.

The intensified operations by Indian security forces across Jammu and Kashmir reflect continued efforts to counteract terrorist elements in the region, ANI noted.

(With inputs from ANI)