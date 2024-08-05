First-ever SOPs for organ transport to ensure priority handling

Guidelines include priority take-off, landing, and green corridors for seamless delivery

The SOP for organ transplant will serve as a guiding document. Representation pic

The Union Health Ministry has come out with its first-ever SOPs for seamless transport of human organs through various modes of travel, which will allow airlines carrying them to request the Air Traffic Control for priority take-off and landing and also arrange front-row seats. The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for organ transplant will serve as a guiding document for those involved in organs transplants across the country and are aimed at ensuring maximum utilisation.

“By streamlining organ transport process, we aim to maximise the utilisation of precious organs and offer hope to countless patients awaiting life-saving transplants.These SOPs are a roadmap for organ retrieval and transplant institutions across the country ensuring adherence to best practices and quality standards,” Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra said.

A live organ needs to be transported between hospitals when both the organ donor and the organ recipient are in different hospitals either within the same city or in different cities. According to the SOPs for transportation by air, airlines carrying human cadaveric organs can request the Air Traffic Control for priority take-off and landing of the aircraft and arrange front-row seats.

They can also request priority reservation and a provision for late check-in for medical personnel transporting organs. The source airport will inform and communicate to the destination airport to facilitate the arrival process, according to the SOPs.

