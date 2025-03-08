Amid demands to allow Holi celebrations on the Aligarh Muslim University campus, the administration has decided that students may celebrate “freely” at the Non-Resident Students Centre Hall

Amid demands to allow Holi 2025 celebrations on the Aligarh Muslim University campus, the administration has decided that students may celebrate “freely” at the Non-Resident Students Centre Hall, an official said, according to PTI.

A controversy erupted a few days ago after members of a right-wing group accused the university administration of denying permission to Hindu students to organize a 'Holi Milan' function on campus. They also demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention in the matter.

Later, local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Satish Gautam declared that "no one can stop anyone from celebrating Holi 2025 inside the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus." He added, "If any Hindu student faces any problem in celebrating Holi inside the campus, then I am there to help him."

The matter was triggered when student leader Akhil Kaushal submitted an application to AMU authorities, requesting approval for a special Holi 2025 celebration at the Non-Resident Students' Centre (NRSC) on March 9, PTI reported.

On Friday night, the provost of AMU's NRSC Hall, Professor Brij Bhushan Singh, informed that any student of the university can "freely" play Holi at the hall on March 13 and March 14.

In reply to a question, Singh said there is an AMU board examination on March 9. He added, So, I think it would not be appropriate if any student comes (here) and plays Holi on that day. March 10, March 11 and March 12 are working days, and there will be classes... March 13 and March 14 are holidays, and everyone is welcome to play Holi," reported PTI.

Established in 1943, the NRSC is a centre for non-resident male students of the university from undergraduate to PhD. It is a centre for sports, literature, hobbies, and cultural activities. According to the university website, NRSC has been a symbol of communal harmony and cultural exchange.

According to PTI, Local Congress leader and former Aligarh MLA Vivek Bansal accused the BJP of "deliberately" stoking controversy and called it "unfortunate."

Bansal, who is also an alumnus of AMU, shared his personal experience, saying, "We always used to celebrate Holi with friends at AMU and I never recollect any bitterness or opposition on this issue from anyone. Then why is the BJP engaging in provocative politics and trying to disturb the peace," reported PTI.

Chief spokesperson of AMU Professor Vibha Sharma, noted, "AMU always had a beautiful tradition of holding Holi celebrations and all other festivals in which students, teachers, and non-teaching staff get together at various locations and share the joy." Additionally, he said, "Special permission for any such celebration has never been sought, and we have never felt the need for such a formal function. It is our continuing endeavour that this spirit of friendship should always continue," reported PTI.

AMU Proctor Mohammad Waseem Ali confirmed on Saturday that the NRSC Hall provost had made the announcement. "As always, the NRSC will be open to all bona fide non-resident students for Holi celebrations on March 13 and 14," he stated.

"We take great pride in our tradition of celebrating all festivals in the spirit of brotherhood. However, last year, we had an unpleasant experience when some Hindu students requested permission for a special function, an official said.

"Despite our refusal, some external anti-social elements who had nothing to do with any bona fide student barged into the campus and started harassing female students near the Zakir Hussain College of Engineering," the official added.

"It could have led to a serious breakdown of the law-and-order situation on that working day when classes were on. Fortunately, the crisis was averted. Since then, we have become increasingly cautious on such occasions," the AMU official said, reported PTI.

Expressing happiness over the announcement, UP BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said, "Holi will now be played in Aligarh Muslim University as well. Holi is a festival of enthusiasm, excitement, and colours. It seems that some people are busy tarnishing Holi," the official stated.

"Aligarh Muslim University does not belong to a particular religion. Why did the secular community remain silent when Holi was not celebrated in Aligarh Muslim University," the official said, reported PTI.

( With inputs from PTI)