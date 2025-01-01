The exchange of the list took place under the provisions of an agreement on the prohibition of attacks against nuclear installations and facilities, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said

Representational pic

Listen to this article India, Pakistan exchange list of nuclear installations x 00:00

India and Pakistan on Wednesday exchanged a list of their nuclear installations under a bilateral pact that prohibits both the countries from attacking each other's atomic facilities, in continuing an over-three-decade practice, news agency PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The exchange, which follows the provisions of an agreement on the prohibition of attacks against nuclear installations and facilities, was carried out simultaneously through diplomatic channels in New Delhi and Islamabad, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

"India and Pakistan today exchanged, through diplomatic channels, simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, the list of nuclear installations and facilities covered under the agreement on the prohibition of attack against nuclear installations and facilities," the MEA said.

This exchange occurred amid strained ties between the two countries, driven largely by ongoing disputes over Kashmir and issues related to cross-border terrorism.

According to PTI, the agreement, which was signed on December 31, 1988, and came into force on January 27, 1991, stipulates that both countries must inform each other of the nuclear installations and facilities covered under the agreement on the first day of January each year.

"This is the 34th consecutive exchange of such lists between the two countries, the first one having taken place on January 1, 1992," the MEA said in a statement.

India and Pakistan’s relationship has faced severe strain since February 2019 when Indian airstrikes targeted a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp in the neighbouring country's Balakot area, in a retaliatory response following the Pulwama terror attack. Relations further soured when India revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5, 2019, and bifurcated the state into Union Territories.

India has consistently maintained its diplomatic stance on the issue of terrorism and has remained firm in its position of refusing talks with Pakistan until it ceases cross-border terrorism.

However, there were signs of a potential thaw in India-Pakistan relations when External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited Islamabad in October 2024 to attend a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). This marked the first such visit from India to Pakistan in nearly a decade, despite the ongoing tensions between the two neighbours.

(With PTI inputs)