A protest march was carried from College Square to Shyambazar by teachers calling for the arrest of those involved in the Kolkata rape-murder incident and a speedy trial in the case

Doctors form a human chain outside PGI during a demonstration in Chandigarh on Monday. Pic/PTI

As the streets of West Bengal's Kolkata are being swept by protests and rallies demanding justice for the Kolkata rape-murder case victim, the agitation was on Monday joined by hundreds of teachers, reported news agency PTI.

After the body of a 31-year-old medic of RG Kar hospital was found in the seminar room of the state-run hospital on August 9, Kolkata has witnessed unusual public protests, said PTI.

Angshuman Nag, one of the teachers who was part of the protest said, "she (the victim) is like our daughter. We call for the accurate punishment, criticise efforts to hide evidence and are appalled that the investigating agencies are yet to identify all those responsible for this heinous crime,"as per the PTI.

He added, "We do not belong to any political party or organisation. We have gathered on our own to voice the protest of ordinary citizens."

Senior doctors such as Narayan Bandyopadhyay and hundreds of people, formed a human chain at Sinthir More in the northern part of the city Kolkata, demanding justice for the medic.

To create a safe environment for women and to demand justice for the victim, people from various sections of the society have organised several rallies, cited PTI.

Meanwhile, the first round of talks between the West Bengal government and the agitating junior doctors is underway at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence to address the RG Kar impasse.

After four unsuccessful bids to initiate a dialogue to resolve the deadlock, a delegation of agitating junior doctors arrived at her residence for the crucial talks on Monday evening.

Escorted by a pilot police vehicle, around 30 medics arrived at Banerjee's residence at 6.20 pm. The meeting, which was originally scheduled at 5 pm, began around 7 pm and is still continuing, according to the PTI.

TV channels reporters that the doctors submitted a memorandum to the CM listing their demands.

Ex-principal of RG Kar gave ‘deceptive answers’

Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College, was found to be "deceptive" while answering important questions during his polygraph test and layered voice analysis in the Kolkata rape-murder case probe, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials said.

CBI arrested Ghosh on September 2 in connection with financial irregularities at the hospital. The central probe agency added charges of evidence tampering against him on September 15.

During the investigation into the Kolkata rape-murder case, Ghosh was subjected to layered voice analysis and polygraph test, news agency PTI reported.

According to a report from Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), New Delhi, his version has been found to be "deceptive on certain important issues" relating to this case, officers privy to the developments said.

(with PTI inputs)