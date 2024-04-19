Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Vote for candidate supporting PM for the sake of development, says Ajit Pawar in Osmanabad
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Vote for candidate supporting PM for the sake of development, says Ajit Pawar in Osmanabad

19 April,2024
mid-day online correspondent |

Citing development projects for the region, Pawar said water supply for Dharashiv (Osmanabad) from Ujani dam was not enough and there was need to get water from Krishna-Bhima stabilisation project through a tunnel

Ajit Pawar. File Pic

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday asked voters of Osmanabad Lok Sabha constituency to vote for a candidate who strengthens the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as it would lead to development, reported news agency PTI.


Addressing a rally for the Nationalist Congress Party candidate Archana Patil, Pawar said, "PM Modi has started many welfare schemes. Please must choose the candidate who is backing our PM."


Citing development projects for the region, Pawar said water supply for Dharashiv (Osmanabad) from Ujani dam was not enough and there was need to get water from Krishna-Bhima stabilisation project through a tunnel, reported PTI.


"Maharashtra will contribute 50 per cent of the cost of the Dharashiv-Tuljapur-Solapur railway line. To get these development works done, people should vote for the candidate who is supporting Narendra Modi," he told the gathering, reported PTI.

The Osmanabad Lok Sabha seat is witnessing a fight between Omprakash Rajenimbalkar of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Archana Patil of the ruling alliance, which also consists of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the BJP.

Patil is the wife of BJP MLA Ranajagjitsingh Patil and she joined Ajit Pawar-led NCP just before the Lok Sabha polls, reported PTI.

Speaking about the possibility of former MP Ravindra Gaikwad, who is part of the Shinde-led Sena, contesting as a rebel, Pawar said he has spoken to him on avoid such a situation.

"I have also spoken to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on the issue," he added, reported PTI.

Osmanabad Lok Sabha seat will witness polling on May 7.

(With inputs from PTI)

