Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy criticised the BJP for allegedly trying to divide the country for electoral gains and questioned Modi's achievements during his 11-year tenure as Prime Minister

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy addresses a public meeting ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections. (Pic/PTI)

Listen to this article Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy claims PM Modi's G20 departure signals BJP's 'defeat' in Maharashtra x 00:00

As the Maharashtra Assembly election campaign reaches its final day, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has launched a scathing attack on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reported the ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking in Pune on Monday, Reddy claimed that PM Modi's departure for the G20 summit is a sign that the BJP has accepted defeat in the upcoming polls.

"Today is the last day for campaigning in Maharashtra. PM Modi has left the country. This means that BJP and PM Modi have accepted their defeat and they have left the battlefield," Reddy said.

He further criticised the BJP for allegedly trying to divide the country for electoral gains and questioned Modi's achievements during his 11-year tenure as Prime Minister.

"I saw some advertisements by the BJP in newspapers today, they are trying to divide the country to win elections... Staying the Prime Minister for three terms and 11 years, PM Modi has nothing to say about the works he has done," Reddy said.

With the Maharashtra Assembly elections just two days away, the BJP has initiated an advertising campaign targeting the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

The ads urge voters to "Say No to Congress" along with MVA logo and highlight various tragic incidents that occurred during previous Congress-led governments, including the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the 2003 Mumbai serial blasts, and the 7/11 train bombing

It also featured alleged corruption, including the black-marketing of Remdesivir by a Congress official, and claims of financial mismanagement in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The campaign also referenced the Gowari massacre and the Palghar Sadhu lynching, questioning the government's handling of these incidents, reported ANI.

In response, All India Congress General Secretary Randeep Surjewala held a press conference on Sunday, criticising the BJP government. He dubbed the BJP as the "Bhagoda Jutao" (runaway) company.

He outlined what he called the “four M’s” as Mumbai mortgaged, Mahayuti's guns and gundaraj (rule of goons), Mahayuti's Mehngai (inflation), Maharashtra's land exploitation by the "Khoka Group vultures."

Surjewala accused the government of favouring certain business interests, particularly in Mumbai's development projects and land deals. He also highlighted concerns about rising crime rates in Mumbai and questioned the government's economic decisions.

Surjewala said, "Adani now owns Mumbai Airport and electricity supply... He is the beneficiary of Maharashtra's biggest land deal -- the Dharavi Development Project." He also condemned the mandatory purchase of TDR from Adani by all builders in Mumbai, calling it unfair, stated ANI.

Slamming the alleged rising crime in Mumbai under Mahayuti's rule, Surjewala stated, "Among India's biggest cities, I am sure you know Mumbai is the highest in crimes, with 14 crimes reported in a day," and accused Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of protecting criminals.

Regarding inflation, Surjewala questioned the Maharashtra government decisions, asking, "How many tenders and contracts have been awarded by Mr. Eknath Shinde in the last one year?"

As Maharashtra voters prepare to vote on November 20 assembly election, both parties continue to trade accusations and present their cases to the electorate.

(With inputs from ANI)