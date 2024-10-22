Yadav claimed that the attackers were a part of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and 24 people involved were identified

Representational Image

Swaraj India Party founder Yogendra Yadav was reportedly manhandled by a mob in Akola in Maharashtra on Monday. He alleged that the attackers were a part of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, ANI reported.

Yadav said that it is beyond "my imagination" that the people belonged to the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, he also mentioned his local colleagues identified 24 people who were involved in the attack. He claimed that the attack was not only on him but also on the Constitution and democracy.

According to ANI, the Swaraj Party leader while addressing a press conference said, "I do not know anyone, but local colleagues have taken 24 names. They are people of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi. One of our colleagues asked why did you people do this? The man said it was the order of the 'sahab', I do not know who the 'sahab' is. But if the people of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi have done this then I am very surprised."

"Yogendra Yadav is a very small man, you have not attacked him, you have attacked the constitution of Baba Saheb, you have attacked the democracy which you keep on talking about day and night and you have shamed your leader Prakash Ambedkar," he added.

Yadav questioned the motive behind the attack, saying that the differences in opinion with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader, Prakash Ambedkar wouldn't justify violence.

"There is no doubt that Prakash Ambedkar's line of thinking and ours are different but such an attack would be carried out due to differences of opinion, it is beyond my imagination. I at least do not consider Prakash Ambedkar to be a person who can carry out such an act," he said.

Yadav in a post on X, termed the attack on him and his colleagues of Bharat Jodo Abhiyan as a "grave concern for democracy lovers."

"The attack on me and my colleagues of Bharat Jodo Abhiyan in Akola (Maharashtra) today is a matter of grave concern for every democracy lover. As part of the 'Vidarbha' tour of Bharat Jodo Abhiyan, we were holding a conference on the topic 'Protection of Constitution and our vote', when a mob of 40-50 people climbed on the stage and moved towards me to stop me from speaking," he wrote on X.

"We remained seated and local colleagues formed a circle and protected us. Even after the police arrived, the rioters continued to attack and vandalize. The meeting ended there," Yadav added.

आज अकोला (महाराष्ट्र) में मुझ पर और भारत जोड़ो अभियान के साथियों पर जो हमला हुआ वह हर लोकतंत्रप्रेमी के लिए गंभीर चिंता का विषय है। भारत जोड़ो अभियान के विदर्भ दौरे के तहत हम “संविधान की रक्षा और हमारा वोट” विषय पर सम्मेलन कर रहे थे, तो मुझे बोलने से रोकने के लिए 40-50 लोगों की… pic.twitter.com/59wsdPWVob — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) October 21, 2024

Swaraj Party leader while showing concern over the said, "In the last 25 years, I have given lectures at many places in Maharashtra, but this has never happened before. This is sad not only for Maharashtra but also for those who believe in the Constitution and democracy. This incident further strengthens our dedication towards protecting our democracy. Whoever is scared of what I say, listen - I will come back to Akola!"

Elections for the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra are scheduled to be held on November 20, while the vote counting will take place on November 23.

(With inputs from ANI)