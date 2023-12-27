Maharashtra: Six booked for rape, sexual exploitation of woman, minors in Nagpur

Six persons have been booked for alleged rape, sexual exploitation of woman and minors in Nagpur district of Maharashtra

Representational Pic/File

Six persons have been booked for alleged rape, sexual exploitation of woman and minors in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, the police said, according to the PTI.

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of city police has registered a case against suspects including two women for alleged abduction and sexual exploitation of a young woman, her four-year-old daughter and two teenage girls, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

The accused took the victims to Gujarat where one of them was forcibly married to a man, police said in a release on Wednesday.

As per the complaint, city residents Nanda Paunikar and Mangala Warkade induced a 26-year-old woman and two 17-year-old girls to travel to Gujarat, promising them jobs, the PTI reported.

On July 26, the woman, her daughter and the two girls landed in Rajkot. The woman was then 'married' to one Santosh (30), a sanitation worker, and then all four victims were sent with him to Jamnagar.

Between July 26 and September 7, Santosh, his brothers Golu (21) and Prateek (19) allegedly raped and sexually assaulted the woman. Her daughter also fell victim to sexual assault and the two teenage girls accompanying them also faced similar exploitation, the police said, as per the PTI.

After managing to escape and returning to Nagpur, the woman approached Yashodhara Nagar police station where a First Information Report under Indian Penal Code sections 363 (kidnapping), 370 (human trafficking), 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions besides the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered.

No arrest has been made in the case and further probe was on, police said.

Meanwhile, the police in Maharashtra's Palghar district have arrested three persons, including a female, for allegedly shooting nude videos of women on the pretext of auditioning them for films and then selling the adult content, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused trio had on November 1 called a few women, including an 18-year-old, for auditions at a place under the jurisdiction of Arnala Sagari police. They promised the women roles in films, the official said.

Under the pretext of auditions, the trio shot nude videos of the complainants and then uploaded them on the web for money, said senior inspector Pramod Badakh of the Crime Unit III in Virar, a news report by PTI said.

(with PTI inputs)

