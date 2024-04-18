Maharashtra: Youth detained for Facebook threat to BJP MLA in Nashik

A youth was detained for allegedly issuing a threat to Maharashtra's Nashik Central BJP MLA Devyani Pharande, a police official said

Representational Pic/File/iStock

A youth was detained on Thursday for allegedly issuing a threat to Maharashtra's Nashik Central BJP MLA Devyani Pharande in connection with an incident that took place on April 3, a police official said, reported the PTI.

On April 3, a resident of Jai Bhavani Road area had uploaded an allegedly objectionable post, following which a mob had agitated in front of Upnagar police station and Dwarka Chowk seeking his arrest. The mob also pelted stones at vehicles on Pune-Nashik highway, the official said, according to the PTI.

"The man was arrested by Upnagar police. A couple of days ago, Devyani Pharande had addressed a press conference seeking further action from the police," the official said, as per the PTI.

"In response the press conference's clip on Facebook, a person issued a threat to the MLA claiming she was escalating the issue. We have increased her security and have posted a constable to accompany her," the police official informed, the news agency reported on Thursday.

A case under Information Technology Act was registered at the cyber police station and the youth who allegedly threatened the MLA has been detained, the official said.

Salman Khan firing case: Suspects intended to scare actor, says Mumbai Crime Branch

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Crime Branch officials said on Wednesday that the individuals involved in the firing incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Bandra residence "intended to just scare him and not murder him," the ANI reported.

"The accused conducted a 'recce' of Salman Khan's farmhouse in Panvel. They intended to just scare him, not murder him. The statements of both families have been recorded in Bihar. Around 7 people have been called from Haryana and other states for questioning, which is ongoing," said a Mumbai Crime Branch official, as per the ANI.

Meanwhile, sources confirmed that the Mumbai Crime Branch will record Salman Khan's statement as a witness in the case related to the firing outside his Bandra residence.

Earlier, the Mumbai Crime Branch disclosed that the perpetrators had conducted a reconnaissance of the actor's residence before carrying out the attack. Moments before the shooting, the assailants parked a motorcycle approximately 100 metres away from Salman Khan's residence at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, the news agency reported on Thursday.

(with PTI inputs)

