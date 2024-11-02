Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Thadomal Shahani Engineering College in Bandra West. File pic

Listen to this article Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Bandra college’s teachers get relief from poll duty; scooterist's throat cut by wire hanging from hoarding and more x 00:00

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

Mumbai: Bandra college’s teachers get relief from poll duty

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday exempted 65 teachers from Thadomal Shahani Engineering College, Bandra West, from participating in election duty for the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly poll. The decision came in response to a petition filed by the college teaching staff, who argued that such tasks would interfere with the college’s examination schedule set for November 11 to November 25. Read more.

Mumbai: Scooterist's throat cut by wire hanging from hoarding

A 35-year-old biker, Jared Paul D’Silva, suffered severe injuries when a hanging wire from a hoarding became entangled around his neck while he was riding on the Western Express Highway in Bandra West. D’Silva told mid-day, “I am living my second life now,” as doctors saved him with successful surgery. The Bandra police have registered an FIR and begun investigating the incident. Read more.

Mumbai: 50 plastic drums seized from passengers on WR

Western Railway (WR) on Friday seized 50 plastic drums from passengers at various stations as part of a special drive where passengers were asked to place their belongings in large bags instead. Read more.

Wankhede woes: India’s fragile end to a promising day

Eight deliveries. That’s all it took for India to fritter away an advantage for which they had to work extremely hard in extenuating circumstances at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday. Read more.

Rajkumar Hirani to launch his son Vir with a slice-of-life drama

A year after his last feature film, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki, hit the big screen, Rajkumar Hirani is set to commence filming his next untitled venture in November. The slice-of-life offering that is expected to première on a leading OTT platform is special for Hirani, given that it will serve as the launchpad for his son, Vir. Read more.