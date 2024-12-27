Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Manmohan Singh. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Former India PM Manmohan Singh passes away; MMRDA spent Rs 900 cr on skywalks that now house drug addicts and more x 00:00

Mid-Day's Top News at this hour!

Markets trade higher in early trade on buying in bank stocks, rally in Asian peers

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty climbed in early trade on Friday amid buying in bank stocks and a largely firm trend in the Asian markets. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 311.48 points to 78,783.96 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 98.1 points to 23,848.30.

Mumbai: MMRDA spent Rs 900 cr on skywalks that now house vendors and drug addicts

Though the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) spent Rs 900 crore on the construction of 36 skywalks—including 24 in the island city and suburbs—to help pedestrians steer clear of vehicular traffic, citizens tend to shun these elevated walkways, which have been reduced to havens for hawkers, beggars and drug addicts. Activists have demanded that the authorities audit the use of skywalks, most of which are poorly maintained and lack escalators, stating that they no longer serve their purpose. mid-day recently assessed the condition of several skywalks, and the picture was grim. Read more.

Former India PM Manmohan Singh, architect of India's economic reforms, passes away at 92

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, the architect of India’s economic reforms, died in New Delhi on Thursday night. He was 92. Singh’s death was announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, where he was admitted in the Emergency ward around 8.30 pm in critical condition. Read more.

India strike late

An electric start, an excellent fightback, an extraordinary debut, an unprecedented turnout. Day One of the Boxing Day Test lived up to its hype as Australia and India went toe to toe, both perhaps reasonably satisfied with their efforts. Read more.

Sara Ali Khan and Triptii Dimri are top choices for Sooraj Barjatya's next starring Ayushmann Khurrana

Earlier this week, it emerged that filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya has found his new Prem in Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor has been roped in for the filmmaker’s yet-untitled next. With the male lead in place, the obvious question is: Whom will Khurrana romance in the family drama? Insiders tell us that Sara Ali Khan and Triptii Dimri are the top contenders for the role. Read more.