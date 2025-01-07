Mid-Day Top News at this hour: How lucky break led cops deeper into scam; Nifty, Sensex opened in recovery mode and more

Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Nifty, Sensex opened in recovery mode

Indian stock markets opened with marginal gains on Tuesday after a steep fall on Monday, with both indices opening in green. The Nifty 50 index opened at 23,679.90 points with a surge of 63.85 points or 0.27 per cent, while the BSE Sensex opened at 78,019.80 points with a gain of 54.81 points or 0.07 per cent.

Crackdown on illegal immigrants: Mumbai police catch a lucky break after arresting a coconut vendor

From selling coconuts to working as a contractual labourer and security guard, 42-year-old Badshah Rashid Khan, a recently arrested illegal immigrant from Bangladesh, did a host of odd jobs over 21 years while allegedly disguising his true nationality and evading the authorities. He also allegedly assisted other illegal Bangladeshi immigrants for a fee of Rs 70,000 to Rs 80,000 per person. According to the DN Nagar police, Khan not only arranged for his clients’ accommodation but also helped them secure jobs using forged documents. Read more.

Baba Siddique murder: 4500-page charge sheet rules out SRA angle, says Salman Khan was main target

The Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch on Monday submitted a 4,590-page detailed charge sheet against 26 arrested individuals and three wanted suspects in the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddique. The charge sheet dismisses the SRA (Slum Rehabilitation Authority) angle as a possible motive for the murder, a claim previously made by Siddique’s son, former Bandra East MLA Zeeshan. Read more.

Gill must show will!

Shubman Gill has been an international cricketer for nearly six years, his Test debut came more than four years back. He has made quite a name for himself in white-ball cricket, averaging 58.20 in 47 ODIs (strike-rate 101.74) with a highest of 208 and 30.42 in 21 T20Is (strike-rate 139.27, highest 126*). Read more.

Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri’s Aashiqui 3 is indefinitely postponed

It appears that the stars aren’t aligning for this love story. Over two years ago, it was announced that the third instalment of Aashiqui was set to go on the floors, with director Anurag Basu taking charge of a film that would be fronted by Kartik Aaryan. Soon after, Animal (2023) actor Triptii Dimri hopped aboard the project that was supposed to roll this year. However, it appears that there is a new twist in the tale. mid-day has it that not only is Dimri no longer part of the project, but Basu is set to create an entirely new love saga, far distanced from the Aashiqui franchise. Read more.