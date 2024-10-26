Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Man wins Rs 1,940 refund from MTNL after six-month fight; Bomb threats soar past 300 in 12 days and more

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

Maharashtra: State mulls negative marks to wean students away from rote learning

Seeking to reshape academic assessment, the revised Maharashtra State Curriculum Framework (SCF) has recommended a negative marking system in state board schools, signalling a decisive shift toward rigorous, real-world evaluation standards. Meanwhile, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) chairman informed mid-day that the recommended assessment methods will grant teachers the flexibility to choose how they assess students. Read more.

Mumbai: Man wins Rs 1,940 refund from MTNL after six-month fight

A long-suffering MTNL Dolphin customer from Borivli finally won back Rs 1,940 after a six-month battle over payments made while struggling with bad network issues. Ravi Nair, a social worker, continued recharging his mobile account despite the poor connectivity, hoping MTNL would resolve the problem. He also repeatedly contacted customer service for help with the issue, but it remained unresolved. Read more.

Bomb threats soar past 300 in 12 days, airlines on high alert

The series of bomb threats against Indian airlines continued, with the total reported threats exceeding 25 on Friday alone. These threats, directed at multiple carriers, have heightened security concerns, leading to increased measures across airports nationwide. Over the past 12 days, more than 300 threats have been reported, prompting intensified responses. Read more.

IND vs NZ 2nd Test: Blubbering bunch of nervous wrecks

Until Friday, Mitchell Santner hadn’t taken more than three wickets in a Test innings. A limited-overs specialist who has a combined 222 international wickets in the two white-ball, his best figures in 47 Test innings was a modest 3-34. At the MCA International Stadium on Day Two of the second Test, in the most Indian of conditions, the left-arm spinner reduced a celebrated batting line-up to a blubbering group of nervous wrecks. Falling back on his white-ball expertise, based around targeting the stumps and varying his pace seamlessly, he ripped the heart out of the Indian batting with a terrific burst of 7-53, reigniting the debate over this current set of batters’ adaptability and technical proficiency against the turning ball. Read more.

Sit with Hitlist interview: Un-Ananya!

Please don’t judge for what the algorithm throws on my Instagram, but I have seen videos of paparazzi calling for Ananya Panday’s attention, yelling, “ACP, ACP, ACP…” WTF is ACP, we naturally ask Ananya, who goes, “Full props to paps for creativity.” She was once stepping out of the Mumbai Police’s annual gala, named Umang, where it occurred to photographers posted outside to call her ACP, as in, Assistant Commissioner of Police. Read more.