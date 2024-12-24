Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Nifty and Sensex open flat as market faces pressure from strong dollar

The Indian stock markets opened marginally higher on Tuesday as traders prepared for the Christmas holiday, but the outlook for a year-end rally continues to diminish due to ongoing market pressure. The Nifty 50 index opened at 23,769.10 points, with a slight gain of 15.65 points or 0.07 per cent. Similarly, the BSE Sensex opened at 78,707.37 points, marking a gain of 167.20 points or 0.21 per cent. However, the markets are grappling with consistent external pressures, making a sustained rally unlikely in the near term. Read More.

People struggling with rising prices, govt sleeping like 'Kumbhkaran': Rahul

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the people are struggling with rising prices and are forced to compromise on small things of daily needs while the government is sleeping like 'Kumbhakaran.

ED takes possession of flat in case against Dawood's brother Iqbal Kaskar

The Enforcement Directorate has taken possession of a flat worth Rs 55 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane, held in the name of an alleged associate of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar, as part of a money laundering probe.

Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh-starrer 'Paatal Lok' season 2 to release in less than a month

The second season of the much-awaited crime drama 'Paatal Lok', starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Gul Panag, has revealed its release date. Prime Video, on Monday, shared the announcement on its official Instagram account, unveiling a poster featuring Ahlawat. Along with the poster, Prime Video announced that the crime drama is set to return on January 17 next year. Read more.

"Indian bowling is looking a little weak": Cheteshwar Pujara lashes out on Team India

The Indian team in Australia lack a bowling attack that is good enough to take 20 wickets in a Test, Cheteshwar Pujara said on Monday. The visitors have been relying heavily on pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah to get them wickets. Read more.