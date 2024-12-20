Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Pic/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article Mid-Day Top News at this hour: People were scrambling like mad for life jackets, recounts Elephanta boat tragedy survivor; Markets decline in early trade and more x 00:00

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Markets decline in early trade amid unabated foreign fund outflows

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Friday amid unabated foreign fund outflows and concerns over the US Federal Reserve signalling fewer rate cuts next year. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 214.08 points to 79,003.97 in early trade. The NSE Nifty also dipped 63.8 points to 23,887.90.

Elephanta boat tragedy: People were scrambling like mad for life jackets, recounts a survivor

A Elephanta boat tragedy survivor recounts how people were snatching any available life jacket after ferry was hit by Navy boat. Read more.

Elephanta boat tragedy: 15 hours after accident, Mid-Day finds not many passengers wanted life jackets

A day after a collision between a ferry vessel and a Navy craft off the Mumbai coast claimed 14 lives, the authorities on Thursday made it mandatory for all passengers and crew members to wear life jackets onboard boats leaving from the Gateway of India. The move was, however, met with resistance, with some passengers flat-out refusing to don the flotation devices, citing discomfort and the heat. Read more.

More spin in the tale!

As his former teammates were still on their way from Brisbane to Melbourne on Thursday afternoon, R Ashwin landed to a hero’s welcome in Chennai on his first day as a retired India cricketer. The seismic aftershocks of his sudden and surprise retirement announcement are still being felt, its timing and import being discussed and debated and dissected in several quarters. Ashwin made it clear, again, in his hometown that he was far from done as a cricketer, that while he would no longer don the India jersey, he was very much looking forward to his second innings in the IPL with Chennai Super Kings, with whom he started his franchise journey more than a decade and a half ago. Read more.

Divya Dutta on working with 'Chhaava' co-star Vicky Kaushal: He would not go until he has given cues to his co-stars

Divya Dutta is bidding adieu to 2024 with a bang, thanks to the second season of Bandish Bandits, and is ready to open 2025 with much fanfare. The actor will be seen as Soyarabai in the Vicky Kaushal-led Chhaava, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna. Mention the biopic, and Dutta breaks into a smile. “The shots that Laxman Utekar [director] has taken give me goosebumps. It’s a very good-looking film. I am delighted to be a part of it,” she starts. Read more.