Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole, NCP-SP national president Sharad Pawar, and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray during a press conference earlier this month. Pic/Satej Shinde

Listen to this article Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Markets rebound in early trade; Maharashtra Congress finalises 96 candidates and more x 00:00

Welcome to Mid-Day's Top News at this hour! We bring you a curated selection of the most significant and compelling news from around the globe. Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Markets rebound in early trade amid buying in blue-chip stocks

Equity market benchmark indices rebounded in early trade on Tuesday amid buying in blue-chip stocks and persistent fund inflows by domestic institutional investors. After falling in the previous trade, the BSE Sensex bounced back and climbed 239.33 points to 81,390.60 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 72.95 points to 24,854.05.

Mid-Day Special: The dark underbelly of Mumbai's flyovers: A breeding ground for crime

In a city where every square inch of space is valuable, the spaces beneath flyovers could be transformed into urban assets. Yet, as revealed by mid-day in the first part of this series, they are filthy, encroached upon and unsafe. In part two, we take a look at the state of areas beneath overpasses in the island city and eastern suburbs. Some flyovers, particularly in the island city, have been developed as part of a civic pilot programme, but many remain underutilised. Read more

Congress finalises 96 candidates, to resume talks with allies today

Amidst a stalemate over seat-sharing, the Congress said on Monday that it had decided its 96 Assembly seats, but unlike other parties, it did not release the list of candidates, adding that it would discuss sharing with Sharad Pawar (NCP-SP) and Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT) again on Tuesday. Read more

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 | 'Prithvi needs to improve fitness': MCA secy Hadap on opener's omission from Mumbai squad

Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw, who scored debut centuries in the Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy and Test cricket, has lost his place in the Mumbai team. Moments after Mumbai’s nine-wicket win over Maharashtra at the MCA’s Bandra-Kurla Complex ground on Monday, the Sanjay Patil-led selection committee left Shaw out of a 16-member squad picked for their third league game against Tripura, starting on Friday at Agartala. Read more

Explained: What the Rs 1000 crore deal means for KJo and Adar Poonawalla

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla-led Serene Productions on Monday said it will pick up a 50 per cent stake in Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Dharmatic Entertainment for Rs 1,000 crore. The deal, which sees Karan retaining his position as the Executive Chairman and Apoorva Mehta as the CEO, is being viewed as a win-win for both parties. Read more