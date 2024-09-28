Stay informed with the latest developments in the nation, Mumbai, entertainment, sports, and more. Let's dive into the headlines shaping our world today

Vimal Gaikwad, the deceased; (right) Appasaheb Gaikwad, her husband. Pics/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article Mid-Day Top News at this hour: Terrorists exchange fire with security forces in J-K; meet man who took Yuva Sena to victory and more x 00:00

Terrorists exchange fire with security forces in J-K's Kulgam

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said. The gunbattle broke out in Adigam village of Devsar area after security personnel launched a cordon and search operation. "Encounter has started at Adigam Devsar area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police posted on X.

EXCLUSIVE: BMC warned MMRCL about damaged divider 2 months before fatal accident in Andheri

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials informed the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) more than two months ago that the divider in Andheri East beneath which 45-year-old Vimal Gaikwad died on Wednesday evening was damaged. The officials observed the state of the divider while visiting the spot where Metro 3 work had been carried out. Read more.

Man who took Yuva Sena to victory in Mumbai University

With Yuva Sena candidates winning in the recent Mumbai University Senate elections, Varun Sardesai, 31, a confidante of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aaditya, has announced his arrival on the city’s political scene. A rising star in Yuva Sena, Sardesai played a pivotal role in securing a significant win for Sena (UBT) in the Mumbai University Registered Graduates Senate elections. Cousin to Aaditya, He has quickly risen through the ranks of Sena, gaining a reputation as a firebrand leader with a sharp political mind. Read more

Say Chess!

India galloped to a historic, first-ever gold medal by defeating Slovenia with a 3.5-0.5 score in the final 11th round of the 45th Chess Olympiad to tally 21 points out of a possible 22 — the most dominating performance by any team in the last two decades. The Indian women also rose magnificently to the occasion, making it a double delight for India by winning the team gold, also a historical first defeating Azerbaijan 3.5-0.5 to tally 19 points. Read more.

'When the time arrived, we were logged out': Fans share experience of trying to get Coldplay tickets

How did a large section of India’s youth spend their Sunday noon? Glued to their phones, each hoping that they will be among the few lucky ones to grab a ticket to Coldplay’s upcoming India concerts slated for January 18 and 19. What followed in the next few minutes was such fan frenzy that the popular British band announced a third concert in Mumbai at the same venue—DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai—on January 21. Read more.