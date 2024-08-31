One in three doctors feels unsafe at night

IMA study reveals that women medics carry weapons

Junior doctors perform a ‘mime show’ to protest against alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor. Pic/PTI

An IMA study has revealed that one-third of its respondent doctors, majority of them being women, felt “unsafe” or “very unsafe” during their night shifts, so much so that some even felt the need to start carrying weapons for self-defence.

A duty room was not available to 45 per cent of respondents during night shifts, found the online survey undertaken by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to evaluate safety concerns during night shifts among doctors in the backdrop of recent alleged rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

With 3,885 individual responses, it is the largest study from India on this topic, the IMA claimed. The survey findings, compiled by Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, Chairman, Research Cell, Kerala State IMA, and his team, have been accepted for publication in IMA’s Kerala Medical Journal October 2024 issue.

The respondents were from over 22 states with 85 per cent of them being under 35 years while 61 per cent were interns or postgraduate trainees. Women constituted 63 per cent, aligning with the gender ratio in some MBBS courses.

Mamata writes to PM again

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reiterating her request for stringent central legislation and exemplary punishment on heinous crimes like rape and murder. Banerjee, who wrote to Modi a few days ago on the issue following nationwide uproar over the rape and murder of a doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9, sought mandatory provision for time-bound disposal of cases of rape/rape and murder.

Hidden camera scare at AP college

CM N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday ordered an enquiry over allegations of hidden cameras installation in a girl student’s washroom of an engineering college here. “CM N Chandrababu Naidu ordered an enquiry on girl students protesting over hidden cameras in their hostel at Gudlavalleru Engineering College in Krishna district,” said an official release. Police registered a case over the alleged incident but noted that there were no such hidden cameras in the girl students’ washroom.

