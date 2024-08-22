Additional Sessions Judge U M Mudholkar refused bail to the 17-year-old's parents Vishal and Shivani Agarwal; Dr Ajay Taware and Dr Shreehari Halnor of Sassoon General Hospital, and alleged middlemen Ashpak Makandar and Amar Gaikwad

The car that had crashed into the bike of the of victims. File Pic/PTI

A court in Maharashtra's Pune district on Thursday rejected the bail applications of six persons including the teen driver's parents in connection with alleged blood-swapping in the Kalyani Nagar Porsche car crash case, reported the PTI.

Additional Sessions Judge U M Mudholkar refused bail to the 17-year-old's parents Vishal and Shivani Agarwal; Dr Ajay Taware and Dr Shreehari Halnor of Sassoon General Hospital, and alleged middlemen Ashpak Makandar and Amar Gaikwad.

It is alleged that after the teen driver crashed his car into a motorbike and killed two IT professionals in the wee hours of May 19, his parents and others conspired to replace his blood samples so as to establish that he was not drunk at the time, according to the PTI.

The prosecution argued that if given bail, the accused might pressurise the witnesses and tamper with the evidence.

Senior Public Prosecutor Shishir Hiray said his main argument was that the accused toyed with the judicial system by tampering with evidence.

#WATCH | Pune Porsche crash case | Pune, Maharashtra: Special Public Prosecutor, Advocate Shishir Hiray says, "Bail application of 6 accused persons who are behind bar in Porsche case is rejected. We have put the case before the court on the basis of the prima facie evidence…

Meanwhile, speaking to the ANI, Special Public Prosecutor, Advocate Shishir Hiray said, "Bail application of 6 accused persons who are behind bar in Porsche case is rejected. We have put the case before the court on the basis of the prima facie evidence available with us and collected by prosecution agency...Chargesheet is already filed. Beside that we have put up one more point before the court that accident is one thing, but whatever happened thereafter in sequence of that accident whereby fraud was played, blood sample was changed, false blood reports were tried to be obtained and the sole purpose behind obtaining those false blood reports is to see that accused will be exonerated or whoever is responsible for that particular offence is not punished...We have put forth the case before the court that this is what is trying to shake the foundation of the judicial system of the country and that should be taken into consideration very seriously..."

The police had earlier this week arrested two persons in connection with the alleged swapping of the blood samples of minors who were with the juvenile accused in the Porsche car crash case of Pune, a top official had said on Tuesday.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)