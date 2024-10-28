Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai on October 14 had announced a ban on the production, storage, distribution, and use of firecrackers in Delhi until January 1 with the intent of controlling pollution in the region

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai. (Pic/X)

As pollution levels in the national capital continue to rise during the festival season, Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced the initiation of the 'Diya Jalao' campaign on Monday evening, reported news agency ANI.

This initiative aims to mitigate the anticipated increase in air pollution over the next 15 days.

“As per environment experts, due to change in weather there is a possibility of a rise in air pollution in the coming 15 days. Looking at this, our focus is on how to control the burning of firecrackers on Diwali. To control pollution, we are starting the 'Diya Jalao' campaign to today evening," he said, stated ANI.

In an effort to manage pollution, Rai mentioned that the government is implementing measures to ensure that only vehicles passing through Delhi will be allowed entry.

"PM 2.5 is increasing in the air, effects of stubble burning are now increasing now....We are making arrangements that vehicles going to Punjab, Haryana do not enter Delhi...If BJP govts (at the Centre and in Haryana and UP) will only raise questions, then who will work?" he added.

The Environment Minister has also reached out to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, urging strict enforcement of the firecracker ban in Delhi.

In his letter he pointed out that firecrackers are being smuggled into the city from neighbouring states.

"It has been brought to my notice that despite the ban, firecrackers are being openly sold in various markets of Delhi. These firecrackers are being brought through various borders connecting Delhi to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh," read the letter.

He also addressed the issue of stubble burning, highlighting certain cases in Haryana.

"Few incidents of it (stubble burning) from Narela-Haryana border came to light a week ago, action is being taken. Bio-decomposer is being used for stubble in Delhi," he said.

Despite these efforts, earlier on Saturday, several reports indicated ongoing stubble burning in parts of Haryana and Punjab, despite the criticism from the Supreme Court regarding insufficient action by state governments.

As of now, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stands at 328, classified as 'Very Poor.'

(With inputs from ANI)