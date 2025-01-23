On Wednesday, the Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory regarding the restrictions and diversions on vehicular movement at and around India Gate

Representational Image

Heavy traffic was seen in central Delhi on Thursday due to the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade, causing inconvenience to commuters, PTI reported.

The major affected areas were near India Gate and ITO.

A commuter said to PTI, that the traffic was heavy on Ring Road near the ITO loop and IP Extension.

"I was going to ITO when I found that the Ring Road was packed with vehicles. The traffic on Vikas Marg was also very heavy. We had to take a U-turn near the IP Extension metro station," he said.

Vehicles were also seen moving at a crawling pace near Shivaji Stadium metro station, close to central Delhi's Connaught Place.

Sneha Rai, a resident of Noida, mentioned that due to security checks at the Delhi-Noida border, there was heavy traffic congestion in that section.

"Apart from the Delhi-Noida border, traffic was also heavy at Ashram Chowk and on Ring Road. The roads were closed near C-Hexagon at India Gate, leading to diversions for vehicles, which resulted in long queues," she said, PTI cited.

On Wednesday, the Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory regarding the restrictions and diversions on vehicular movement at and around India Gate.

Republic Day 2025: Curbs on flight operations at Delhi airport till Jan 26

In view of the upcoming Republic Day 2025 celebrations, flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) will be temporarily restricted.

Delhi airport operator DIAL on Saturday said there will be no flight arrivals and departures between 10.20 am and 12.45 pm for the next eight days till January 26 in view of the Republic Day week.

Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is the country's busiest airport and handles around 1,300 flight movements daily.

"As per the NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) issued for Republic Day week from 19th to 26th Jan 2025, no flights would be arriving or departing from Delhi Airport between 10:20 AM to 12:45 PM IST," DIAL said in a post on X.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) also advised passengers to check with the airlines concerned for the updated flight information.

The DIAL has also stepped up security for Republic Day 2025. In a post on X, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said, "Keeping your safety in mind, enhanced security measures are in place at Delhi airport. Please plan your time well to ensure a smooth journey. We appreciate your cooperation with our security staff to maintain a safe environment for all. Thank you for your understanding."

(With inputs from PTI)