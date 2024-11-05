Breaking News
SC pulls up Delhi over cracker ban

SC pulls up Delhi over cracker ban

Updated on: 05 November,2024 09:26 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies

“We want all the orders to be placed on record banning the sale, manufacture and bursting of firecrackers in Delhi

SC pulls up Delhi over cracker ban

File pic

SC pulls up Delhi over cracker ban
Taking a strong exception to Delhi’s high pollution levels during Diwali, the Supreme Court on Monday sought to know from the Delhi government and the Delhi Police Commissioner about the steps taken to implement the firecracker ban.


“We want all the orders to be placed on record banning the sale, manufacture and bursting of firecrackers in Delhi. We are also issuing notice to the Delhi police commissioner on the action police has taken against the violators and the steps it is taking to implement the orders of the court,” a bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih said. The responses will have to be filed within a week.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


diwali air pollution supreme court news india national news Diwali 2024 Diwali pollution Air Quality Index

