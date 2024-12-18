The report attributed the road accidents to multiple factors, including overspeeding, mobile phone usage while driving, drunken driving, lack of lane indiscipline, non-adherence to traffic rules such as jumping red lights, and failure to use safety devices like helmets, seat belts

Tamil Nadu recorded the highest number of road accidents in India in 2022 with 64,105 incidents, data released on Wednesday by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways revealed.

Madhya Pradesh stood second with 54,432 accidents, followed by Kerala with 43,910, Uttar Pradesh with 41,746, and Karnataka with 39,762 accidents.

The report attributed road accidents to multiple factors, including overspeeding, mobile phone usage while driving, drunken driving, lack of lane indiscipline, non-adherence to traffic rules such as jumping red lights, and failure to use safety devices like helmets and seat belts.

Vehicle conditions, weather, and road infrastructure were also cited as contributing factors to accidents.

Nitin Gadkari, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, on Wednesday had submitted the data in a written reply in Rajya Sabha to Congress leader Neeraj Dangi over the reasons for an increase in road accidents in India.

To address these concerns, the Central Government has adopted a multi-pronged strategy focusing on the '4Es': Education, Engineering, Enforcement, and Emergency Care, the ministry said.

Education

The Ministry administered a Road Safety Advocacy Scheme to promote awareness through financial assistance to various agencies. Initiatives such as National Road Safety Week or Month aim to educate the public on traffic safety.

Additionally, the government has established Institutes of Driving Training and Research and Regional Driving Training Centres across states and districts.

Engineering

Efforts in road engineering include mandatory Road Safety Audits for National Highways at all stages, from design to maintenance. High-priority initiatives involve identifying and rectifying accident-prone "black spots."

The Central Government has also introduced the electronic 'Detailed Accident Report' system for better accident data management.

In vehicle engineering, mandatory safety measures include airbags for front-seat passengers, seat belt reminders, and over-speed warnings in 'M1-category' vehicles.

Provisions for children below four years, such as safety harnesses and crash helmets, are also enforced.

Speed-limiting devices are mandatory for most transport vehicles, excluding specific categories like ambulances and police vehicles.

Enforcement

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, introduced stricter penalties for traffic violations and enabled technological enforcement measures.

Rules for electronic monitoring on high-risk corridors have been implemented, along with an advisory for compliance using advanced technologies.

Emergency Care

Compensation for hit-and-run victims has been significantly increased, and ambulances equipped with medical staff are stationed at toll plazas on completed highway corridors.

A pilot program for cashless treatment of accident victims has been launched in Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Puducherry, and Assam.