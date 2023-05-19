Breaking News
Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th result declared, over 90 per cent passed the exams

Updated on: 19 May,2023 12:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
According to news reports, 91.39 per cent have passed Tamil Nadu SSLC 10th examination which was appeared by a total of 9,14,320 students

The result for Secondary School leaving certificate examination (SSLC) or class 10 examination has been released by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) Friday, May 19.


The results are available on the websites -- tnresults.nic.in or dge.tn.nic.in -- with scorecards.



According to news reports, 91.39 per cent have passed the SSLC Exams which was appeared by a total of 9,14,320 students. The Tamil Nadu SSLC exams were conducted 3,986 examination centres across the southern state from April 6 to April 20 in over.


Last year, in 2022, the pass percentage 90.07 per cent, whereas the exams were appeared by over 9 lakh students in the state.

Also read: ICSE class 10 and ISC class 12 exam result declared

Anbil Mahesh, Minister for School Education of Tamil Nadu, took it to Twitter to announce that the results are out. "10th and 11th class public examination results are released today with the greetings of Hon'ble Tamil Nadu Chief Minister @mkstalin," he tweeted.

Mahesh further said that the chief minister MK Stalin's words -- "marks alone do not judge a person" -- should be kept in mind.

He added: "Best wishes to all students!"

(This is a developing story, more details are awaited)

