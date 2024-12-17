Textbooks to get cheaper from 2025: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

The Council, which currently prints 5 crore textbooks in a year, is working to augment the capacity to 15 crore from next year, he said.

Dharmendra Pradhan

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks for some classes will cost less from next year, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced on Tuesday.

The minister also informed that the new textbooks as per updated curriculum for classes nine to twelve will be available from 2026-27 academic session.

“In the next academic year, NCERT will publish 15 crore quality and affordable books....currently it publishes nearly five crore textbooks.” Pradhan told reporters.

