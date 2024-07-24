Tripura CM Manik Saha inspires youth, stresses sports as key solution to combat drug addiction

This upgrade is part of a broader initiative that includes the construction of synthetic fields at seven different locations across the state

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. File Photo

As a part of the Tripura Government's larger mission to create "Nasha Mukt Tripura" (drug-free Tripura), Chief Minister Manik Saha has reiterated his commitment to inspire the state's youth and students towards sports as a means to divert them from the perils of drug addiction.

"Our government will not fall short in developing sports infrastructure. We are doing all this with the aim of creating a drug-free Tripura so that the younger generation stays away from drugs and focuses on sports," the Chief Minister affirmed.

This vision is not only about producing athletes but also about building a healthier, more vibrant community. Through these initiatives, the Tripura government is setting a precedent for how sports can be leveraged to drive social change and inspire a new generation.

In a recent event at the Umakanta Mini Stadium, the Chief Minister highlighted the latent talent among the youth of Tripura.

"Since our childhood, we have seen that the boys and girls here are very talented," he remarked. With the government's robust support for sports, spearheaded by the Prime Minister's special emphasis on this sector, Tripura is witnessing a significant transformation in its sports infrastructure.

The Umakanta Mini Stadium, where the Chief Minister himself once played, has been upgraded to a synthetic field. This upgrade is part of a broader initiative that includes the construction of synthetic fields at seven different locations across the state.

The Football Association's demand for floodlights was met with an investment of around five crore rupees, enabling players to utilise the field during the night as well, greatly enhancing their training opportunities.

Further showcasing the state's commitment to sports, a new 400-metre synthetic track was recently inaugurated at Panisagar, alongside the development of a swimming pool. These facilities are part of a comprehensive plan to nurture various sports disciplines in Tripura, which is already renowned for its excellence in gymnastics.

The Chief Minister assured that the government would continue to focus on enhancing sports infrastructure. One of the most anticipated projects is the cricket stadium at Narsinghgarh, which is nearing completion. The community eagerly awaits the day when they can witness an international cricket match on home ground.

The overarching goal of these developments is not merely to boost sports but to steer the younger generation away from drugs. By providing world-class sports facilities and opportunities, the Tripura government aims to foster a healthy, active lifestyle among the youth, thereby contributing to the mission of a drug-free Tripura.

