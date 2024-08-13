The entire incident was captured in a CCTV footage installed inside the bus

Screengrab from the viral video

Listen to this article Watch video | Uncontrolled bus crashes into multiple vehicles in Bengaluru, video goes viral x 00:00

At least one person was injured after an out-of-control state-owned Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation bus ploughed into multiple vehicles on a flyover in Bengaluru, the police said on Tuesday, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

A video of the accident involving multiple vehicles has been going viral on social media platform. In the video an 'uncontrolled' bus can be seen crashing into many vehicles on the road.

The accident caught on CCTV camera installed inside the bus showed the driver crashing into multiple bikes and cars moving ahead, apparently after losing control of the vehicle, they said.

According to the PTI, the conductor of the bus was seen urging him to apply the brake. On stopping the bus, the conductor and the driver can be seen rushing out to assist a person mourning in pain after being hit by the bus.

The incident occurred on the Hebbal flyover at around 9:30 am on Monday, police said.

One person was injured and being treated for a leg fracture, a BMTC official said adding there were no casualties.

The street, in the video looks extremely busy with several motorists driving their vehicles on the road when the incident takes place.

Watch Video below

A Volvo bus driver lost control and collided with multiple vehicles on the Hebbal flyover in North Bengaluru.



The incident, recorded by CCTV, involved three motorcycles and two cars. One of the motorcyclists sustained serious injuries and has been hospitalized.



Source: X… pic.twitter.com/Y7EVlztY9R — Mid Day (@mid_day) August 13, 2024

Seven injured in collision between state transport bus and truck in Maharashtra's Nashik

At least seven people were injured in a collision between a state transport bus and a truck on the Mumbai-Agra national highway on Monday in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the injured persons included the bus driver and five passengers and the truck attendant, an official said.

The collision occurred in Vadivarhe area in Igatpuri taluka at around 8:50 am when the bus was headed to Kasara in Thane district, he said.

The injured persons were admitted to the district hospital and private hospitals.

A case has been registered at Wadivarhe police station, as per the PTI.

(with PTI inputs)