The CM further criticised the Congress leader for also making comments on the reservation system. Sharma accused Rahul Gandhi of making statements without fully having an understanding of Indian society

Rahul Gandhi. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article "Why do you repeatedly try to tarnish India's image?": Rajasthan CM's swipe at Rahul Gandhi x 00:00

The Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Bhajanlal Sharma, on Wednesday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent remarks made in the US regarding the Sikh community. Sharma said that the remarks on the religious freedom in India have hurt the dignity of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Rahul Gandhi ji, why do you repeatedly try to tarnish India's image by going abroad? Your statement on the religious freedom of Indian minorities during your US visit has hurt the dignity of the country. Have you forgotten what was the role of Congress in the gruesome riots against Sikhs in 1984?" said Sharma in a post on X.

The CM further criticised the Congress leader for also making comments on the reservation system. Sharma accused Rahul Gandhi of making statements without fully having an understanding of Indian society.

"Not only this, you have also made comments on the reservation system, which have been made without any deep understanding of Indian society. Is this just an attempt to show off your intelligence to foreign audiences? This type of rhetoric not only weakens our unity but also tarnishes India's image on foreign forums. Instead of showing yourself as intelligent, you should prioritize the country's interest and work to increase India's respect on international forums, not to fulfill your political agenda." he added.

Earlier today, Home Minister Amit Shah also criticised the Congress leader's comments, saying that speaking 'anti-national' things has become a habit of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party. Shah said in a post on X, "Speaking anti-national things and standing with forces that break the country has become a habit of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party. Whether it is supporting the anti-national and anti-reservation agenda of JKNC in Jammu and Kashmir, or speaking anti-India things on foreign forums, Rahul Gandhi has always hurt the security and sentiments of the country."

The Home Minister further said that talking about discrimination in such a way shows the divisive thinking of the Congress leader.

"Talking about discrimination from language to language, region to region and religion to religion shows the divisive thinking of Rahul Gandhi. By talking about ending reservation in the country, Rahul Gandhi has once again brought the anti-reservation face of the Congress in front of the country. The thoughts and ideas in the mind always come out through some medium or the other," Shah added.

During his interaction with the Indian diaspora in the US, Rahul Gandhi said that the fight is about whether a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear a turban in India and would be able to visit a Gurdwara.

"First of all, you have to understand what the fight is about. Fight is not about politics. It is superficial. What is your name? The fight is about whether he, as a Sikh, is going to be allowed to wear his turban in India. Or he as a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear a kada in India. Or a Sikh is going to be able to go to Gurdwara. That's what the fight is about and not just for him, for all religions," he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever