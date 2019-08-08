Search
Live Blog

Maharashtra Rains: Floods in Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli; rescue operations underway

Aug 08, 2019, 15:16 IST | mid-day online correspondent Check for updates

Heavy rains since the beginning of August in parts of Maharashtra, including Kolhapur, Sangli, Thane and Pune have increased water levels in rivers and dams, resulting in a flood situation.

  • Aug 08, 2019, 15:08 IST

    CM Devendra Fadnavis' aerial survey in order to review the flood situation of Sangli and Kolhapur begins. Ministers Chandrakant Patil, Girish Mahajan, Eknath Shinde too present.

  • Aug 08, 2019, 14:30 IST

    Due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging there has been a landslide on BB and Pune Division of Central Railway, hence some trains have been short terminated, short originated, diverted and cancelled as follows.

  • Aug 08, 2019, 14:18 IST

    Meanwhile, Karnataka has also witnessed a heavy downpour and colleges and schools have been closed after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued 'Red Alert' in Kodagu for the next 48 hours.

  • Aug 08, 2019, 14:01 IST

    News agency ANI also shared a video of locals dancing on the national highway on Nippani-Kolhapur Road in Belagavi

  • Aug 08, 2019, 12:36 IST

    Rescue operations conducted by NDRF teams in Tambegaon in Satara district. 296 people were rescued in Satara. All pictures credit/Chaitraly Deshmukh

  • Aug 08, 2019, 12:35 IST

    Due to heavy incessant rainfall in Kolhapur, authorities have decided to keep all schools and colleges closed on Thursday

  • Aug 08, 2019, 12:33 IST

    According to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), over 3,000 people in flood-affected Kolhapur district and around 2,900 people from Sangli district were rescued on Tuesday.

  • Aug 08, 2019, 12:22 IST

    According to reports, at least 16 lost their lives due to major floods in Pune, including the districts of Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur. Rescue operations are currently still on in these affected areas

