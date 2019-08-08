Maharashtra Rains: Floods in Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli; rescue operations underway

CM Devendra Fadnavis' aerial survey in order to review the flood situation of Sangli and Kolhapur begins. Ministers Chandrakant Patil, Girish Mahajan, Eknath Shinde too present.
Due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging there has been a landslide on BB and Pune Division of Central Railway, hence some trains have been short terminated, short originated, diverted and cancelled as follows.
Meanwhile, Karnataka has also witnessed a heavy downpour and colleges and schools have been closed after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued 'Red Alert' in Kodagu for the next 48 hours.
News agency ANI also shared a video of locals dancing on the national highway on Nippani-Kolhapur Road in Belagavi
#WATCH: Locals dance on waterlogged National Highway (Nippani-Kolhapur Road) in Yamagarni village, Belagavi. #KarnatakaFloods pic.twitter.com/JFHfwGNNzR— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019
Rescue operations conducted by NDRF teams in Tambegaon in Satara district. 296 people were rescued in Satara. All pictures/ Chaitraly Deshmukh
Due to heavy incessant rainfall in Kolhapur, authorities have decided to keep all schools and colleges closed on Thursday
According to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), over 3,000 people in flood-affected Kolhapur district and around 2,900 people from Sangli district were rescued on Tuesday.
According to reports, at least 16 lost their lives due to major floods in Pune, including the districts of Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur. Rescue operations are currently still on in these affected areas