Maharashtra Rains: Floods in Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli; rescue operations underway

Aug 08, 2019, 15:08 IST CM Devendra Fadnavis' aerial survey in order to review the flood situation of Sangli and Kolhapur begins. Ministers Chandrakant Patil, Girish Mahajan, Eknath Shinde too present.

Aug 08, 2019, 14:30 IST Due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging there has been a landslide on BB and Pune Division of Central Railway, hence some trains have been short terminated, short originated, diverted and cancelled as follows.

Aug 08, 2019, 14:18 IST Meanwhile, Karnataka has also witnessed a heavy downpour and colleges and schools have been closed after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued 'Red Alert' in Kodagu for the next 48 hours.

Aug 08, 2019, 14:01 IST News agency ANI also shared a video of locals dancing on the national highway on Nippani-Kolhapur Road in Belagavi #WATCH: Locals dance on waterlogged National Highway (Nippani-Kolhapur Road) in Yamagarni village, Belagavi. #KarnatakaFloods pic.twitter.com/JFHfwGNNzR — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019

Aug 08, 2019, 12:36 IST Rescue operations conducted by NDRF teams in Tambegaon in Satara district. 296 people were rescued in Satara. All pictures/ Chaitraly Deshmukh

Aug 08, 2019, 12:35 IST Due to heavy incessant rainfall in Kolhapur, authorities have decided to keep all schools and colleges closed on Thursday

Aug 08, 2019, 12:33 IST According to the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), over 3,000 people in flood-affected Kolhapur district and around 2,900 people from Sangli district were rescued on Tuesday.