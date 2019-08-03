Mumbai Rains: CSMT-Kalyan train services resumes

Aug 03, 2019, 21:30 IST Mumbai civic body employees on Saturday collected nearly 188 metric tonnes of the garbage along the coastline due to heavy rainfall. According to our sources, the civic body had collected garbages of 15 metric tons from Marine Lines, 5 metric tons from Girgaum Chowpatty, 50 metric tons from Mahim and Dadar, 110 metric tons from Versova and Juhu, and 8 metric tons from Gorai beach.

Aug 03, 2019, 20:40 IST Fast corridor between CSMT and Kalyan also operational from 18.21 hrs. The trains will be running at cautious speed for sometime to clear mid section bunching. Fast corridor between CSMT and Kalyan also operational from 18.21 hrs. The trains will be running at cautious speed for sometime to clear mid section bunching. Please bear with us.@drmmumbaicr @RidlrMUM @m_indicator — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) August 3, 2019

Aug 03, 2019, 20:19 IST Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway said: CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus)-Vashi route cleared. Services on this section also resume. All Central Railway suburban corridors are now operational. Central Railway, Chief Public Relations Officer: CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus)-Vashi route cleared. Services on this section also resume. All Central Railway suburban corridors are now operational. — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2019

Aug 03, 2019, 19:10 IST People wade through flooded streets of Mumbai. Photos: Shadab Khan According to India Meteorological Department, intense rain showers will continue in the city on Sunday. People were seen walking through water logged streets in several parts of Mumbai and vehicles on the roads were moving slowly

Aug 03, 2019, 18:16 IST BMC evacuates residents from around Mithi river, who have been provided relief camp at Kranti Nagar. BMC has provided adequate food packets and water for all. Residents evacuated from around Mithi river have been provided relief camp at Kranti Nagar & we have provided adequate food packets and water for all #AtMumbaisService #MCGMUpdates pic.twitter.com/cQkisbOpx4 — à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) August 3, 2019

Aug 03, 2019, 17:27 IST BEST has issued the latest chart of bus routes and diversions today.

Aug 03, 2019, 17:09 IST Services have been temporarily suspended between Vadala- Vashi on harbour line and Dadar- CLA on mainline. Efforts of restoring work is going on. Due to rains coinciding with high tide resulting in back flow of water in kurla/sion/chunabhati section, Services have been temporarily suspended between Vadala- Vashi on harbour line and Dadar- CLA on mainline. Efforts of restoring work is going on. @Central_Railway — DRM MUMBAI CR (@drmmumbaicr) August 3, 2019

Aug 03, 2019, 16:38 IST BMC arranges relief camp for stranded passengers where tea and snacks are bring provided. MCGM arranged relief camp for stranded passengers at CST, Dadar and Kurla station at Manohardas School, Borabazar, near CST Stn., Gokhale Municipal School, Bhavani Shankar Road, Dadar (W) and Moreshwar Patankar School, Kural. Water, Tea & snacks arranged #AtMumbaisService — à¤®à¤¾à¤Âà¥Â Mumbai, à¤Âà¤ªà¤²à¥Â BMC (@mybmc) August 3, 2019

Aug 03, 2019, 16:17 IST Water seems to have receded at the Andheri Subway. Water has receded at the Andheri Subway. We request citizens to not believe in any rumours. We will be sharing all live pictures on this handle for updates. #MumbaiRainlive #MumbaiRainsLiveUpdate #MCGMUpdates pic.twitter.com/ZjVGakNZ1P — à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) August 3, 2019

Aug 03, 2019, 15:11 IST The BMC also took to social networking site Twitter to share updates from Bainganwadi junction as well as Bahar junction at Andheri suburbs. Current pictures from Bainganwadi Junction and Bahar Junction, Andheri #MumbaiRainsLiveUpdates #MumbaiRains #MCGMUpdates pic.twitter.com/Ai8hyyK8Nd — à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) August 3, 2019

Aug 03, 2019, 15:09 IST On the other hand, Twitterati took to the micro-blogging site to share their food stories from today adding a different side to Mumbai rains

Aug 03, 2019, 14:45 IST The BMC took to twitter to tell all citizens to avoid spreading any rumours and panic. This is what the civic body quoted on the social media site. Please don't spread rumours and create panic...For all updates Please follow MCGM on tweeter @mybmc and download Disaster Management MCGM App — à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) August 3, 2019

Aug 03, 2019, 14:24 IST Traffic Diversion has been restored in the following areas: Sainath Subway-1300 hrs

Datta Mandir Road-1130hrs

Krishna Nagar Nullah-1245 hrs

Gandhi Market, King Circle-1245 hrs

SV Road National College Bandra-1215 hrs

Hindmata Cinema-1300 hrs

Thakur Cinema, Kandivali-1245 hrs

Oberoi Junction-0800 hrs

Dahisar Subway diversion via Sudhir Phadake bridge

Babrekar Nagar, Kandivli (W) via Hindustan Naka Capsul Company

Azad Nagar, Borivli (Route Suspended)

Anand Nagar Dahisar (E) to Sudhir Phadke flyover

Pinky Cinema, Andheri (E) via Nagardas Road

Anjanabai Magar Marg route suspended

Aug 03, 2019, 14:23 IST According to reports, CSMT-Kurla trains on the main line and CSMT-Panvel trains on the harbour line are currently suspended due to heavy waterlogging. Meanwhile, Vashi, Belapur and Panvel local trains have also been suspended due to waterlogging at Chunabhatti.

Aug 03, 2019, 13:58 IST Thane City police's traffic staff at Vandana bus depot lend a helping hand to help residents of Thane due to waterlogged roads in the area. To help Thanekar @ThaneCityPolice's Traffic staff standing in water logged streets this picture are from vandana bus depot. @mid_day @patel_bhupen @RidlrMUM #MumbaiRainsLiveUpdates #MumbaiRainlive pic.twitter.com/wypvgrTpgn — Suraj Ojha (@surajojhaa) August 3, 2019

Aug 03, 2019, 13:42 IST Traffic Diversion Restored in the following areas: Sainath Subway

Datta Mandir Road

Krishna Nagar Nullah

Gandhi Market, King Circle

S V Road National College Bandra

Hindmata Cinema

Thakur Cinema, Kandivali

Oberoi Junction

Aug 03, 2019, 13:28 IST The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued an update on the current status at Hindmata on micro-blogging website Twitter. No water logging at Hindmata. We request commuters to stay updated and plan their schedule likewise. #MumbaiRainsLiveUpdate #MCGMUpdates @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/9qQWNVlp8W — à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) August 3, 2019

Aug 03, 2019, 13:10 IST In view of heavy Mumbai rainfall and waterlogging, Adani has initiated Safety Switch-Off for Sub Stations resulting in a Power Shutdown in your area. Supply will be restored once water levels recede. Request you to kindly bear with us: TATA Power statement

Aug 03, 2019, 13:04 IST Diversion details as sent by Amit Kale, DCP traffic, Thane Traffic from Kalyan to Murbad is diverted from Ambivali-Titwala road

Traffic from Rajnoli to Bhiwandi via Saibaba temple is diverted from Rajnoli-Sonai-Bhiwandi

Traffic from Thane to Nashik on NH-3 is very slow due to waterlogging in Narpoli. People are advised to use Maziwada-Balkum-Kasheli-Bhiwandi road

Traffic from Mumbra to Kharegaon Toll Naka is very slow due to the halting of all heavy vehicles on the same line. People are advised to use Mumbra-Airoli-Mulund-Thane road

Rest of the traffic is normal with no diversions. The traffic flow situation is under control.

Aug 03, 2019, 12:58 IST Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai issues forecast and warnings for Mumbai and nearby areas

Aug 03, 2019, 12:46 IST The BMC has issued a 'beach safety appeal' to the citizens of Mumbai. The civic body has appealed citizens to avoid going near the sea or walking in waterlogged areas. BMC helpline is active and the civic body has urged people to call 1916 for any emergency.

Aug 03, 2019, 12:40 IST Rains are likely to be at its heaviest from Saturday evening to Monday morning which will lead to major waterlogging. Mumbai will cross the season total rainfall with still two months left for the monsoons to end. Catchment area water supply will be almost 100 per cent full of its capacity by next week. A decrease in rains is likely after August 10, 2019.

Aug 03, 2019, 12:35 IST Due to heavy Mumbai rains on August 3, 2019, there has been major waterlogging at PK road in Mulund with buses, autorickshaws and four-wheelers struggling to ply. Here are some pictures from the location. #MumbaiRainsWithMidday |

Major waterlogging at PK Road, Mulund



P/C : Rajesh Gupta



For live updates: https://t.co/GmqqgSNopk#MumbaiRainsLive #MumbaiRainLiveUpdates @MNCDFbombay @RoadsOfMumbai pic.twitter.com/1IEmjb5EX9 — mid-day (@mid_day) August 3, 2019

Aug 03, 2019, 12:25 IST Railway Alerts: The trains on trans harbour and 4th corridor towards Kharkopar on Central Railway are running smoothly. However, due to intense rains, trains on main and harbour lines are running at a cautious speed, hence delayed. As per updates from IMD, the intense rain will continue for the next few hours.

Aug 03, 2019, 12:18 IST Heavy Rainfall warning for Mumbai city and suburbs The Municipal Commissioner sent an official letter to the Nodal Officer which stated, "IMD gave extremely heavy rainfall warning for the next 24 hrs from August 3, 1300 hrs. Citizens to note and avoid venturing around the sea, also at waterlogged areas. For any assistance, please dial 1916 helpline."

Aug 03, 2019, 12:11 IST The Collector's Office in Thane sent out the following report on the rainfall for areas like Thane, Kalyan, Murbad, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, Bhivandi and Shahapur.

Aug 03, 2019, 12:09 IST According to mid-day city reporter Ranjeet Jadhav, there has been major flooding due to heavy rains in Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivli. Here are some pictures from the location. #MumbaiRainsWithMidday |

Visuals from Sanjay Gandhi National Park. SGNP flooded as heavy rain lashes the city.



Via. @ranjeet221985



For live updates: (link: https://t.co/GmqqgSNopk) #MumbaiRainsLive #MumbaiRainsLiveUpdate @MNCDFbombay @RoadsOfMumbai pic.twitter.com/a507nQPH2Z — mid-day (@mid_day) August 3, 2019

Aug 03, 2019, 12:02 IST Due to UAC (Upper Air Cyclonic Circulation in the Arabian Sea and Bay Low Mumbai-Thane-Palghar will receive very heavy rains in the next 72 hours. According to reports, the total rainfall from Friday to Monday will be over 400mm.

Aug 03, 2019, 11:52 IST According to mid-day city reporter Anamika Gharat, there is major waterlogging at Kalyan station near Gurudev hotel. While some vehicles are moving slowly, others have been stranded. Watch the full video below. #MumbaiRainsLiveUpdates |

Major Waterlogging at Kalyan Station road near Hotel Gurudev via @anamikasgharat #MumbaiRainsLive #MumbaiRainsLiveUpdate #MumbaiRainsWithMidday pic.twitter.com/EKrpXUey63 — mid-day (@mid_day) August 3, 2019

Aug 03, 2019, 11:36 IST Kalwa railway station also saw major waterlogging on the railway tracks as trains moved slowly. Watch the video below by mid-day reporter Suraj Ojha. #MumbaiRainsWithMidday |

Current situation at Kalwa Railway station.



For live updates: (link: https://t.co/GmqqgSNopk) #MumbaiRainsLive @MNCDFbombay @RoadsOfMumbai https://t.co/qE3zH5dlx7 — mid-day (@mid_day) August 3, 2019

Aug 03, 2019, 11:26 IST Hiranandani, the township in Powai, which consists of commercial complexes, penthouses, malls and various other eateries and outlets was not spared either. Major flooding was witnessed at Hiranandani in locality compounds as well as the roads. Pictures Courtesy/ Dushyant Karlekar Waterlogging witnessed in a society in Powai. Waterlogging on the roads at Hiranandani.

Aug 03, 2019, 11:24 IST As stated by mid-day's reporter Suraj Ojha, Thane railway station has witnessed waterlogging on tracks, however, trains are operational. #MumbaiRainsWithMidday | water logging on railway track near Thane, however trains are running. #MumbaiRainlive #MumbaiRainsLiveUpdates @MNCDFbombay https://t.co/Qe7CkFzh1b — mid-day (@mid_day) August 3, 2019

Aug 03, 2019, 11:11 IST A biker struggles through a flooded road at Sion Circle. Many parts of central and western suburbs suffered due to heavy downpour in the city on August 3. Pic/ Atul Kamble

Aug 03, 2019, 10:52 IST Traffic moving slowly due to heavy showers and waterlogging at the following places in Mumbai SV Rd Andheri Subway

Siddheshwar Mandir jetty near proposed Sagari

SV Rd Behrambaug Junction water reaches up to knee-level

Water Logging at Hanuman Nagar, Kandivli

Sardar Pratap Singh Sankul Janta Market, Bhandup

Link Road Inorbit and Infinity Mall in Malad

King's Circle

Kanjurmarg West and Gandhinagar

Janakalyan Nagar Malad West

Water clogged at JVLR western suburbs at Vikhroli road connecting WEH and EEH

Netaji Palkar chowk

JB Nagar in Andheri East

Kandivali East Station Road

Dahisar Highway near the check-post

Hindmata near Lower Parel

Water at Samta Nagar up to 6 feet

Chincholi Port Road

Adarsh Nagar Jn

Santosh Nagar in Goregaon

Bhandup Sonapur Jn Jama Masjid Lane

Evershine in Kandivli

Ghas Compound

Gumpha Road

Neelam Jn Govandi

Durga Nagar Jn

Marol Naka, Andheri East

Anand Gad

Lokamanya Tilak Visarjan Talao

Court Yard, Jn.

Aug 03, 2019, 10:31 IST Meanwhile, the central Mumbai area of Sion witnessed major waterlogging on roads which made it difficult for people to commute. A man walks through a flooded street in Sion. Picture/ Atul Kamble

Aug 03, 2019, 10:15 IST After a two-day break, heavy rains returned to the city and MMR region. According to the data from Indian Meteorology Department (IMD), Colaba received 53.6 mm while Santacruz received 134mm rainfall in the 24 hours up till 8.30 am. The rainfall intensity was witnessed more in the suburbs. BMC recorded 8mm and 9mm rainfall at Nair hospital and Byculla respectively.

Aug 03, 2019, 10:01 IST Traffic affected due to waterlogging in several parts. A bus route has diverted from the following areas. Sainath Subway, Malad route no 345, 460 via Madina Manzil

Dahisar Subway diverts via Sudhir Phadake bridge

Motilal Nagar Post office route 201 via Prabodhankar Krida Bhavan

Datta Mandir Road Kandivli (W) via Link road

Babrekar Nagar, Kandivli (W) via Hindustan Naka Capsul Company

Krishna Nullah, Borivli via Western Express Highway

Aug 03, 2019, 09:48 IST As per IMD, there is a warning of heavy rainfall today along with a high tide of 4.90 meters at 1.44 PM We appeal citizens to avoid venturing near sea or walking in waterlogged areas. In any emergency call us on 1916 #MumbaiRainsLive #MumbaiRains #MCGMUpdates

Aug 03, 2019, 09:36 IST High tide alert in Mumbai A high tide of 4.90 metres is expected to hit the Mumbai shores on Saturday afternoon at around 1:40 pm. The 4.90-metre high tide will be the highest high tide of the season. A picture of Worli Sea-link in Mumbai city.

Aug 03, 2019, 09:30 IST According to a report by Skymet on Twitter, Mumbai recorded 101 mm rainfall from 8.30 am - 5.30 pm on August 2. Skymet further predicted moderate to heavy rains today too. JUST IN: As reiterated by Skymet, three digit rains have lashed Mumbai. Santa Cruz in #Mumbai recorded 101 mm of #rain in 21 hours from 8.30 am yesterday to 5.30 am today. Expect moderate to heavy rains today as well. #MumbaiRains #MumbaiRainlive — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 3, 2019

Aug 03, 2019, 09:28 IST According to another report, it is stated that August 3, will witness the highest tide this entire Mumbai monsoon. The tide which is of 4.9 metres is supposed to occur at 1.44 pm on Saturday. Heavy rains have also been forecast during this period.

Aug 03, 2019, 09:23 IST The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also shared a few updates on traffic on social media site Twitter in order for citizens to be careful and safe. Traffic Diversion Updates #Monsoon2019 #MCGMUpdates #MumbaiRains #SafeMonsoon pic.twitter.com/50HTiTLMoU — à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) August 3, 2019

Aug 03, 2019, 09:21 IST In another update that came in, all Karjat and KP trains have been cancelled until further notice. Local trains will be plying only up to Badlapur.

Aug 03, 2019, 09:16 IST The Indian Meteorological Department ( IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy showers in the city and suburbs on Saturday and Sunday. Steady rainfall in the last few days in the catchment areas has also resulted in rise in levels of the lakes that supply drinking water to Mumbai. à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤ à¤¶à¤¹à¤° à¤¹à¤µà¤¾à¤®à¤¾à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤¾ à¤ à¤à¤¦à¤¾à¤ (à¤à¤¯.à¤à¤®.à¤¡à¥) à¤¤à¤°à¥à¤«à¥ à¥¦à¥®:à¥¦à¥¦ à¤µà¤¾à¤à¤¤à¤¾ - à¤¶à¤¹à¤° à¤µ à¤à¤ªà¤¨à¤à¤°à¤¾à¤¤ à¤à¤¾à¤¹à¥ à¤ à¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤£à¥ à¤ à¤§à¤¨à¥ à¤®à¤§à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥à¤°à¤¦à¤¾à¤° à¤ªà¤¾à¤à¤¸ à¤ªà¤¡à¤£à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¥ à¤¶à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¤à¤¾. @IMDWeather #Monsoon2019 #MCGMUpdates #MumbaiRains #SafeMonsoon pic.twitter.com/DYGTwh7VcX — à¤®à¤¾à¤à¥ Mumbai, à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ BMC (@mybmc) August 3, 2019

Aug 03, 2019, 09:12 IST Another user on micro-blogging website Twitter shared an update asking people in the city to stay indoors and be safe. #MumbaiRains water logging in most areas. Rains refuse to stop. Don't leave your house unless necessary. Stay indoors. Stay safe #Mumbai — Dr. Urvi Parikh (@filmykiida) August 3, 2019

Aug 03, 2019, 09:01 IST People wade through waterlogged roads in Thakur Village, Kandivli in the suburbs of Mumbai. Pics/ Satej Shinde.

Aug 03, 2019, 08:55 IST These photos is of waterlogged tracks at Thane railway station on August 3, 2019. Pictures/ Sameer Markande.

Aug 03, 2019, 08:50 IST The Mumbai police took to Twitter to share updats on Mumbai rains in the suburbs. While they reporter waterlogging in Andheri East, they also stated Kandivli East station road being water clogged. Even the Dahisar check post on the highway has aroused due to waterlogging. Hindmata near Lower Parel has also suffered the same fate. Water Logging at J B Nagar Andheri E



Complete water clogged at Kandivali E Stn Rd



Dahisar Highway near Check post conditions aroused of Water Logging



Hindmata near Lower Parel



Striking at Samta Nagar water reached up to 6ft



Chincholi Port Rd. new link Rd 3/4 #MumbaiRains — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 3, 2019

Aug 03, 2019, 08:17 IST Private weather agency Skymet reported that three digit rains have lashed Mumbai. Santa Cruz in Mumbai recorded 101 mm of rain in the last 21 hours from 8.30 am yesterday to 5.30 am today. The weather agency has said moderate to heavy rains today is to be expected as well.

Aug 03, 2019, 08:12 IST Mumbai reported severe waterlogging in various parts of the city. Mumbai: Western Express Highway waterlogged after heavy rainfall in Jogeshwari. pic.twitter.com/lgxSAOaaCt — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2019

Aug 03, 2019, 08:02 IST Isolated extremely heavy rainfalls likely over the north Konkan and ghat areas of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra over the next 3 days; IMD Weather (via Twitter)

Aug 03, 2019, 07:53 IST K.S Hosalikar, director IMD said that Mumbai and surrounding areas received widespread rainfall in last 24 hours (Friday-Saturday) with heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places. In the image that he has shared, he noted that the pink spots indicate that impact was more towards suburbs, Thane, Navi Mumbai Areas. The satellite, Radar indicates rainfall will continue. Mumbai & around received wide spread rainfall in last 24 hrs with scatter heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places.

Latest realised rainfall pink spots indicate that impact was more towards suburbs,Thane,Navi Mumbai Areas.

Satellite,Radar indicates rainfall will continue. TC pic.twitter.com/3IcKmQuo9J — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 3, 2019

Aug 03, 2019, 07:22 IST The IMD Mumbai said that more rainfall is expected in the next two-three days in Mumbai and its surrounding areas. In a tweet, the director of IMD Mumbai said that Mumbai is likely to receive intense heavy rainfall over the weekend. According to the latest reports by IMD Mumbai, there has been moderate rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours that is Thursday-Friday with most of it has occurred during night time. (Read full story)