Search
Live Blog

Mumbai Rains: CSMT-Kalyan train services resumes

Aug 03, 2019, 22:12 IST | mid-day online correspondent Check for updates

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy rainfall in Mumbai on August 3 (Saturday) and August 4 (Sunday)

  • Aug 03, 2019, 21:30 IST

    Mumbai civic body employees on Saturday collected nearly 188 metric tonnes of the garbage along the coastline due to heavy rainfall.

    According to our sources, the civic body had collected garbages of 15 metric tons from Marine Lines, 5 metric tons from Girgaum Chowpatty, 50 metric tons from Mahim and Dadar, 110 metric tons from Versova and Juhu, and 8 metric tons from Gorai beach.

  • Aug 03, 2019, 20:49 IST

    Traffic updates as per BMC

  • Aug 03, 2019, 20:40 IST

    Fast corridor between CSMT and Kalyan also operational from 18.21 hrs. The trains will be running at cautious speed for sometime to clear mid section bunching.

  • Aug 03, 2019, 20:19 IST

    Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway said: CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus)-Vashi route cleared. Services on this section also resume. All Central Railway suburban corridors are now operational.

  • Aug 03, 2019, 19:10 IST

    People wade through flooded streets of Mumbai. Photos: Shadab KhanWater logged highway

    According to India Meteorological Department, intense rain showers will continue in the city on Sunday.Water logged roads

    People were seen walking through water logged streets in several parts of Mumbai and vehicles on the roads were moving slowlyFlooded streets of Mumbai

  • Aug 03, 2019, 18:16 IST

    BMC evacuates residents from around Mithi river, who have been provided relief camp at Kranti Nagar. BMC has provided adequate food packets and water for all.

  • Aug 03, 2019, 17:46 IST

    Water logged tracks near Chunabhatti railway station. Video by: Pradeep Dhivar.

  • Aug 03, 2019, 17:27 IST

    BEST has issued the latest chart of bus routes and diversions today.BEST bus routes

  • Aug 03, 2019, 17:09 IST

    Services have been temporarily suspended between Vadala- Vashi on harbour line and Dadar- CLA on mainline. Efforts of restoring work is going on.

  • Aug 03, 2019, 16:38 IST

    BMC arranges relief camp for stranded passengers where tea and snacks are bring provided.

  • Aug 03, 2019, 16:17 IST

    Water seems to have receded at the Andheri Subway.

  • Aug 03, 2019, 15:11 IST

    The BMC also took to social networking site Twitter to share updates from Bainganwadi junction as well as Bahar junction at Andheri suburbs.

  • Aug 03, 2019, 15:09 IST

    On the other hand, Twitterati took to the micro-blogging site to share their food stories from today adding a different side to Mumbai rains

  • Aug 03, 2019, 14:45 IST

    The BMC took to twitter to tell all citizens to avoid spreading any rumours and panic. This is what the civic body quoted on the social media site.

  • Aug 03, 2019, 14:24 IST

    Traffic Diversion has been restored in the following areas:

    • Sainath Subway-1300 hrs
    • Datta Mandir Road-1130hrs
    • Krishna Nagar Nullah-1245 hrs
    • Gandhi Market, King Circle-1245 hrs
    • SV Road National College Bandra-1215 hrs
    • Hindmata Cinema-1300 hrs
    • Thakur Cinema, Kandivali-1245 hrs 
    • Oberoi Junction-0800 hrs
    • Dahisar Subway diversion via Sudhir Phadake bridge
    • Babrekar Nagar, Kandivli (W) via Hindustan Naka Capsul Company
    • Azad Nagar, Borivli (Route Suspended)
    • Anand Nagar Dahisar (E) to Sudhir Phadke flyover
    • Pinky Cinema, Andheri (E) via Nagardas Road
    • Anjanabai Magar Marg route suspended
  • Aug 03, 2019, 14:23 IST

    According to reports, CSMT-Kurla trains on the main line and CSMT-Panvel trains on the harbour line are currently suspended due to heavy waterlogging. Meanwhile, Vashi, Belapur and Panvel local trains have also been suspended due to waterlogging at Chunabhatti.

  • Aug 03, 2019, 13:58 IST

    Thane City police's traffic staff at Vandana bus depot lend a helping hand to help residents of Thane due to waterlogged roads in the area.

  • Aug 03, 2019, 13:42 IST

    Traffic Diversion Restored in the following areas:

    • Sainath Subway
    • Datta Mandir Road
    • Krishna Nagar Nullah
    • Gandhi Market, King Circle
    • S V Road National College Bandra
    • Hindmata Cinema
    • Thakur Cinema, Kandivali
    • Oberoi Junction
  • Aug 03, 2019, 13:28 IST

    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued an update on the current status at Hindmata on micro-blogging website Twitter.

  • Aug 03, 2019, 13:10 IST

    In view of heavy Mumbai rainfall and waterlogging, Adani has initiated Safety Switch-Off for Sub Stations resulting in a Power Shutdown in your area. Supply will be restored once water levels recede. Request you to kindly bear with us: TATA Power statement

  • Aug 03, 2019, 13:04 IST

    Diversion details as sent by Amit Kale, DCP traffic, Thane

    • Traffic from Kalyan to Murbad is diverted from Ambivali-Titwala road
    • Traffic from Rajnoli to Bhiwandi via Saibaba temple is diverted from Rajnoli-Sonai-Bhiwandi
    • Traffic from Thane to Nashik on NH-3 is very slow due to waterlogging in Narpoli. People are advised to use Maziwada-Balkum-Kasheli-Bhiwandi road
    • Traffic from Mumbra to Kharegaon Toll Naka is very slow due to the halting of all heavy vehicles on the same line. People are advised to use Mumbra-Airoli-Mulund-Thane road


    Rest of the traffic is normal with no diversions. The traffic flow situation is under control.

  • Aug 03, 2019, 12:58 IST

    Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai issues forecast and warnings for Mumbai and nearby areas

    forecast and warning 

  • Aug 03, 2019, 12:46 IST

    The BMC has issued a 'beach safety appeal' to the citizens of Mumbai. The civic body has appealed citizens to avoid going near the sea or walking in waterlogged areas.  BMC helpline is active and the civic body has urged people to call 1916 for any emergency.

  • Aug 03, 2019, 12:40 IST

    Rains are likely to be at its heaviest from Saturday evening to Monday morning which will lead to major waterlogging. Mumbai will cross the season total rainfall with still two months left for the monsoons to end. Catchment area water supply will be almost 100 per cent full of its capacity by next week. A decrease in rains is likely after August 10, 2019.

  • Aug 03, 2019, 12:35 IST

    Due to heavy Mumbai rains on August 3, 2019, there has been major waterlogging at PK road in Mulund with buses, autorickshaws and four-wheelers struggling to ply. Here are some pictures from the location.

  • Aug 03, 2019, 12:25 IST

    Railway Alerts:

    The trains on trans harbour and 4th corridor towards Kharkopar on Central Railway are running smoothly. However, due to intense rains, trains on main and harbour lines are running at a cautious speed, hence delayed. As per updates from IMD, the intense rain will continue for the next few hours.

  • Aug 03, 2019, 12:18 IST

    Heavy Rainfall warning for Mumbai city and suburbs

    The Municipal Commissioner sent an official letter to the Nodal Officer which stated, "IMD gave extremely heavy rainfall warning for the next 24 hrs from August 3, 1300 hrs. Citizens to note and avoid venturing around the sea, also at waterlogged areas. For any assistance, please dial 1916 helpline."

  • Aug 03, 2019, 12:11 IST

    The Collector's Office in Thane sent out the following report on the rainfall for areas like Thane, Kalyan, Murbad, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, Bhivandi and Shahapur.

    Collectors office thane

  • Aug 03, 2019, 12:09 IST

    According to mid-day city reporter Ranjeet Jadhav, there has been major flooding due to heavy rains in Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivli. Here are some pictures from the location.

  • Aug 03, 2019, 12:02 IST

    Due to UAC (Upper Air Cyclonic Circulation in the Arabian Sea and Bay Low Mumbai-Thane-Palghar will receive very heavy rains in the next 72 hours. According to reports, the total rainfall from Friday to Monday will be over 400mm.

  • Aug 03, 2019, 11:52 IST

    According to mid-day city reporter Anamika Gharat, there is major waterlogging at Kalyan station near Gurudev hotel. While some vehicles are moving slowly, others have been stranded. Watch the full video below.

  • Aug 03, 2019, 11:36 IST

    Kalwa railway station also saw major waterlogging on the railway tracks as trains moved slowly. Watch the video below by mid-day reporter Suraj Ojha.

  • Aug 03, 2019, 11:26 IST

    Hiranandani, the township in Powai, which consists of commercial complexes, penthouses, malls and various other eateries and outlets was not spared either. Major flooding was witnessed at Hiranandani in locality compounds as well as the roads. Pictures Courtesy/ Dushyant Karlekar

    Waterlogging in PowaiWaterlogging witnessed in a society in Powai.

    Waterlogging in Powai

    Waterlogging on the roads at Hiranandani.

  • Aug 03, 2019, 11:24 IST

    As stated by mid-day's reporter Suraj Ojha, Thane railway station has witnessed waterlogging on tracks, however, trains are operational.

  • Aug 03, 2019, 11:11 IST

    A biker struggles through a flooded road at Sion Circle. Many parts of central and western suburbs suffered due to heavy downpour in the city on August 3. Pic/ Atul Kamble

    Waterlogging in Sion

  • Aug 03, 2019, 10:52 IST

    Waterlogging in Mumbai

    Traffic moving slowly due to heavy showers and waterlogging at the following places in Mumbai

    • SV Rd Andheri Subway
    • Siddheshwar Mandir jetty near proposed Sagari
    • SV Rd Behrambaug Junction water reaches up to knee-level
    • Water Logging at Hanuman Nagar, Kandivli
    • Sardar Pratap Singh Sankul Janta Market, Bhandup
    • Link Road Inorbit and Infinity Mall in Malad
    • King's Circle
    • Kanjurmarg West and Gandhinagar
    • Janakalyan Nagar Malad West 
    • Water clogged at JVLR western suburbs at Vikhroli road connecting WEH and EEH
    • Netaji Palkar chowk
    • JB Nagar in Andheri East
    • Kandivali East Station Road
    • Dahisar Highway near the check-post
    • Hindmata near Lower Parel
    • Water at Samta Nagar up to 6 feet
    • Chincholi Port Road
    • Adarsh Nagar Jn 
    • Santosh Nagar in Goregaon
    • Bhandup Sonapur Jn Jama Masjid Lane 
    • Evershine in Kandivli
    • Ghas Compound
    • Gumpha Road
    • Neelam Jn Govandi
    • Durga Nagar Jn
    • Marol Naka, Andheri East 
    • Anand Gad 
    • Lokamanya Tilak Visarjan Talao
    • Court Yard, Jn.
  • Aug 03, 2019, 10:31 IST

    Meanwhile, the central Mumbai area of Sion witnessed major waterlogging on roads which made it difficult for people to commute.

    Waterlogging in Sion

    A man walks through a flooded street in Sion. Picture/ Atul Kamble

  • Aug 03, 2019, 10:15 IST

    After a two-day break, heavy rains returned to the city and MMR region. According to the data from Indian Meteorology Department (IMD), Colaba received 53.6 mm while Santacruz received 134mm rainfall in the 24 hours up till 8.30 am. The rainfall intensity was witnessed more in the suburbs. BMC recorded 8mm and 9mm rainfall at Nair hospital and Byculla respectively.

  • Aug 03, 2019, 10:01 IST

    Traffic affected due to waterlogging in several parts. A bus route has diverted from the following areas.

    • Sainath Subway, Malad route no 345, 460 via Madina Manzil
    • Dahisar Subway diverts via Sudhir Phadake bridge
    • Motilal Nagar Post office route 201 via Prabodhankar Krida Bhavan
    • Datta Mandir Road Kandivli (W) via Link road
    • Babrekar Nagar, Kandivli (W) via Hindustan Naka Capsul Company
    • Krishna Nullah, Borivli via Western Express Highway
  • Aug 03, 2019, 09:48 IST

    As per IMD, there is a warning of heavy rainfall today along with a high tide of 4.90 meters at 1.44 PM We appeal citizens to avoid venturing near sea or walking in waterlogged areas. In any emergency call us on 1916 #MumbaiRainsLive #MumbaiRains #MCGMUpdates

  • Aug 03, 2019, 09:36 IST

    High tide alert in Mumbai

    A high tide of 4.90 metres is expected to hit the Mumbai shores on Saturday afternoon at around 1:40 pm. The 4.90-metre high tide will be the highest high tide of the season.

    A picture of Worli sea-linkA picture of Worli Sea-link in Mumbai city.

  • Aug 03, 2019, 09:30 IST

    According to a report by Skymet on Twitter, Mumbai recorded 101 mm rainfall from 8.30 am - 5.30 pm on August 2. Skymet further predicted moderate to heavy rains today too.

  • Aug 03, 2019, 09:28 IST

    According to another report, it is stated that August 3, will witness the highest tide this entire Mumbai monsoon. The tide which is of 4.9 metres is supposed to occur at 1.44 pm on Saturday. Heavy rains have also been forecast during this period.

  • Aug 03, 2019, 09:23 IST

    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) also shared a few updates on traffic on social media site Twitter in order for citizens to be careful and safe.

  • Aug 03, 2019, 09:21 IST

    In another update that came in, all Karjat and KP trains have been cancelled until further notice. Local trains will be plying only up to Badlapur.

  • Aug 03, 2019, 09:16 IST

    The Indian Meteorological Department ( IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy showers in the city and suburbs on Saturday and Sunday. Steady rainfall in the last few days in the catchment areas has also resulted in rise in levels of the lakes that supply drinking water to Mumbai.

  • Aug 03, 2019, 09:12 IST

    Another user on micro-blogging website Twitter shared an update asking people in the city to stay indoors and be safe.

  • Aug 03, 2019, 09:01 IST

    People wade through waterlogged roads in Thakur Village, Kandivli in the suburbs of Mumbai. Pics/ Satej Shinde.

    Waterlogging in Thakur Village

  • Aug 03, 2019, 08:55 IST

    These photos is of waterlogged tracks at Thane railway station on August 3, 2019. Pictures/ Sameer Markande.

    Waterlogging Thane station

    Waterlogging Thane station

  • Aug 03, 2019, 08:50 IST

    The Mumbai police took to Twitter to share updats on Mumbai rains in the suburbs. While they reporter waterlogging in Andheri East, they also stated Kandivli East station road being water clogged. Even the Dahisar check post on the highway has aroused due to waterlogging. Hindmata near Lower Parel has also suffered the same fate.

  • Aug 03, 2019, 08:42 IST
  • Aug 03, 2019, 08:17 IST

    Private weather agency Skymet reported that three digit rains have lashed Mumbai. Santa Cruz in Mumbai recorded 101 mm of rain in the last 21 hours from 8.30 am yesterday to 5.30 am today. The weather agency has said moderate to heavy rains today is to be expected as well.Mumbai ki baarish

  • Aug 03, 2019, 08:14 IST

    A Twitter user tweeted a video of flooded Thane railway station. Watch video...

  • Aug 03, 2019, 08:12 IST

    Mumbai reported severe waterlogging in various parts of the city.

  • Aug 03, 2019, 08:02 IST

    Isolated extremely heavy rainfalls likely over the north Konkan and ghat areas of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra over the next 3 days; IMD Weather (via Twitter)

  • Aug 03, 2019, 07:53 IST

    K.S Hosalikar, director IMD said that Mumbai and surrounding areas received widespread rainfall in last 24 hours (Friday-Saturday) with heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places. In the image that he has shared, he noted that the pink spots indicate that impact was more towards suburbs, Thane, Navi Mumbai Areas. The satellite, Radar indicates rainfall will continue.

  • Aug 03, 2019, 07:22 IST

    The IMD Mumbai said that more rainfall is expected in the next two-three days in Mumbai and its surrounding areas. In a tweet, the director of IMD Mumbai said that Mumbai is likely to receive intense heavy rainfall over the weekend. According to the latest reports by IMD Mumbai, there has been moderate rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours that is Thursday-Friday with most of it has occurred during night time. (Read full story)

  • Aug 03, 2019, 07:19 IST

    On Friday, the Santacruz MET observatory surpassed 2000 mm rainfall mark of the season with a recording of 2036 mm rainfall with an excess of 659.3 mm. The seasonal average for Santacruz observatory stands at 2317.1mm. With the rainy season expected to continue till September, it is highly likely that the average downpour this year will be a new record for the season.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK