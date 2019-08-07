Sushma Swaraj passes away updates: Last rites at 3 pm; Modi pays last tribute

Aug 07, 2019, 10:42 IST According to PTI, BJP veteran L K Advani, paid rich tributes to Sushma Swaraj as well. He went on to describe her as 'one of his closest colleagues who rose to become one of the BJP's most popular and prominent faces and "a role model for women leaders'.

Aug 07, 2019, 10:25 IST Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien and Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi paid their last respects to Sushma Swaraj at her home residence in Delhi. "I have come here today to condole with the family. Sushma Swaraj was an outstanding public servant and self-made woman. She was respected across political parties because of her stature. Mamata Banerjee is in Chennai otherwise she would have been here perhaps. We condole with her family and many admirers," Derek told reporters.

Aug 07, 2019, 10:14 IST News agency ANI also shared a video which showed Narendra Modi paying his last respects to late Sushma Swaraj at her residence. #WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays last respects to former External Affairs Minister and BJP leader #SushmaSwaraj. pic.twitter.com/Sv02MtoSiH — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019

Aug 07, 2019, 09:59 IST Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, arrives to pay his last respects to former BJP leader and former External Affair Minister Sushma Swaraj at her residence. Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays last respects to former External Affairs Minister and BJP leader #SushmaSwaraj. pic.twitter.com/wlvu0mlmon — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019

Aug 07, 2019, 09:53 IST People pay last respects to mortal remains of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj at her residence in New Delhi. Pic/ PTI

Aug 07, 2019, 09:53 IST Mulayam Singh Yadav arrived to pay his last respect to Sushma Swaraj. Delhi: Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh CM, Mulayam Singh Yadav pays tribute to former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. pic.twitter.com/YZMo6OmyDI — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019

Aug 07, 2019, 09:50 IST Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to ANI: Deeply shocked to learn of the passing away of Sushma Swaraj, a senior political leader of India & former External Affairs Minister. Heartfelt condolences & deepest sympathies to the Govt & people of India as well as to the bereaved family members.

Aug 07, 2019, 09:39 IST According to reports from ANI, Narendra Modi will be paying his last respects to Sushma Swaraj at her residence shortly. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pay last respect to former External Affairs Minister and BJP leader #SushmaSwaraj at her residence, shortly. He will later attend her last rites in the evening. (file pics) pic.twitter.com/V2NQViEByo — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019

Aug 07, 2019, 09:29 IST Om Birla, Lok Sabha speaker also visited the residence of former BJP leader late Sushma Swaraj to pay his respects Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pays last respect to former External Affairs Minister & BJP leader #SushmaSwaraj, at her residence. She passed away last night due to cardiac arrest. pic.twitter.com/DTRJEBM4mC — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019

Aug 07, 2019, 09:18 IST Anil Baijlal, Delhi Lt. Governor, arrived to pay his last respect to the late Sushma Swaraj Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal pays last respects to Bharatiya Janata Party leader #SushmaSwaraj. pic.twitter.com/19SZnP2Lp0 — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019

Aug 07, 2019, 09:16 IST Senior BJP leader LK Advani took to Twitter to praise Sushma Swaraj as a 'remarkable leader' also calling her loss 'irreparable'. He also said that he would miss her Senior BJP leader LK Advani: The nation has lost a remarkable leader. To me, it is an irreparable loss and I will miss Sushmaji’s presence immensely. May her soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to Swaraj ji, Bansuri & all members of her family. Om Shanti. #SushmaSwaraj pic.twitter.com/4FuLwWAgli — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2019

Aug 07, 2019, 09:06 IST According to reports by news agency PTI, the Delhi government on declared a two-day mourning in the capital of India as a mark of respect for senior BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away on August 6.

Aug 07, 2019, 09:01 IST According to BJP Working President Jagat Prakash Nadda, Sushma Swaraj will be cremated today at Lodhi road crematorium with full state honours

Aug 07, 2019, 08:51 IST Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to condole the demise of former Union minister Sushma Swaraj, by saying a glorious chapter in Indian politics came to an end.

Aug 07, 2019, 08:50 IST Earlier in the day, Sushma Swaraj had expressed delight over the passing of key bills pertaining to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the same.