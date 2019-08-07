Search
Sushma Swaraj passes away updates: Last rites at 3 pm; Modi pays last tribute

Aug 07, 2019, 10:42 IST

Former Minister of External Affairs and BJP leader Sushma Swaraj passed away after suffering a heart attack on August 6, 2019 - she was 67. The senior BJP leader breathed her last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday night; Modi to attend funeral at 3 pm

  • Aug 07, 2019, 10:42 IST

    According to PTI, BJP veteran L K Advani, paid rich tributes to Sushma Swaraj as well. He went on to describe her as 'one of his closest colleagues who rose to become one of the BJP's most popular and prominent faces and "a role model for women leaders'.

  • Aug 07, 2019, 10:25 IST

    Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien and Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi paid their last respects to Sushma Swaraj at her home residence in Delhi. "I have come here today to condole with the family. Sushma Swaraj was an outstanding public servant and self-made woman. She was respected across political parties because of her stature. Mamata Banerjee is in Chennai otherwise she would have been here perhaps. We condole with her family and many admirers," Derek told reporters.

  • Aug 07, 2019, 10:14 IST

    News agency ANI also shared a video which showed Narendra Modi paying his last respects to late Sushma Swaraj at her residence.

  • Aug 07, 2019, 09:59 IST

    Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, arrives to pay his last respects to former BJP leader and former External Affair Minister Sushma Swaraj at her residence.

  • Aug 07, 2019, 09:53 IST

    People pay last repects to mortal remains of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj at her residence in New Delhi People pay last respects to mortal remains of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj at her residence in New Delhi. Pic/ PTI

  • Aug 07, 2019, 09:53 IST

    Mulayam Singh Yadav arrived to pay his last respect to Sushma Swaraj.

  • Aug 07, 2019, 09:50 IST

    Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to ANI: Deeply shocked to learn of the passing away of Sushma Swaraj, a senior political leader of India & former External Affairs Minister. Heartfelt condolences & deepest sympathies to the Govt & people of India as well as to the bereaved family members.

  • Aug 07, 2019, 09:39 IST

    According to reports from ANI, Narendra Modi will be paying his last respects to Sushma Swaraj at her residence shortly.

  • Aug 07, 2019, 09:29 IST

    Om Birla, Lok Sabha speaker also visited the residence of former BJP leader late Sushma Swaraj to pay his respects

  • Aug 07, 2019, 09:18 IST

    Anil Baijlal, Delhi Lt. Governor, arrived to pay his last respect to the late Sushma Swaraj

  • Aug 07, 2019, 09:16 IST

    Senior BJP leader LK Advani took to Twitter to praise Sushma Swaraj as a 'remarkable leader' also calling her loss 'irreparable'. He also said that he would miss her

  • Aug 07, 2019, 09:06 IST

    According to reports by news agency PTI, the Delhi government on declared a two-day mourning in the capital of India as a mark of respect for senior BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away on August 6.

  • Aug 07, 2019, 09:01 IST

    According to BJP Working President Jagat Prakash Nadda, Sushma Swaraj will be cremated today at Lodhi road crematorium with full state honours

  • Aug 07, 2019, 08:51 IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to condole the demise of former Union minister Sushma Swaraj, by saying a glorious chapter in Indian politics came to an end.

  • Aug 07, 2019, 08:50 IST

    Earlier in the day, Sushma Swaraj had expressed delight over the passing of key bills pertaining to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the same.

  • Aug 07, 2019, 08:47 IST

    Former BJP leader Sushma Swaraj was brought to AIIMS at 10:15 PM and was straight away taken to the emergency ward. According to sources, Sushma Swaraj suffered from a cardiac arrest and passed away. She had a kidney transplant in 2016 and had opted out of contesting Lok Sabha polls earlier this year for health reasons.

