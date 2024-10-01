Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said that the students had come to Bangkok from the province of Uthai Thani and expressed her condolences.

A forensic police officer takes photographs as he inspects a burnt-out bus that was carrying students and teachers on the outskirts of Bangkok/ AFP

Around 25 persons are feared dead in Thailand on Tuesday as a school bus carrying students and teachers caught fire on the outskirts of Bangkok. According to the media reports, 16 persons, who were aboard the bus, were injured and subsequently hospitalised. The reports stated that the students were going on a field trip when the incident happened.

According to the media reports, Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told the media that they fear 25 persons have been killed while Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit said that 16 students and three teachers were sent to a hospital for treatment.

It is yet to be ascertained as to how the bus caught fire.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said that the students had come to Bangkok from the province of Uthai Thani which is nearly 250km north of the capital city.

She, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), wrote, "I am aware of a bus fire incident from Uthai Thani, carrying students on a field trip to Bangkok, which resulted in an accident on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, resulting in deaths and injuries. As a mother, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the families of the injured and deceased."

ดิฉันทราบถึงเหตุการณ์ไฟไหม้รถบัสจากอุทัยธานี ที่โดยสารนักเรียนเข้ามาทัศนศึกษาในกรุงเทพฯ และเกิดอุบัติเหตุบริเวณถนนวิภาวดีรังสิต ซึ่งทำให้มีผู้เสียชีวิตและผู้บาดเจ็บ



ในฐานะแม่ ดิฉันขอแสดงความเสียใจอย่างสุดซึ้งต่อครอบครัวผู้บาดเจ็บและเสียชีวิต



"Minister Anutin, Deputy Minister Suriya, and Minister Sabida are on the site personally overseeing the situation. The government guarantees comprehensive support, covering medical expenses and providing compensation to the bereaved families," she further wrote in her post.