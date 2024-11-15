India sends aid to flood-hit Nigeria

“In keeping with our commitment to humanitarian assistance for the people of Nigeria, India sent 15 tonnes of the total 75 tonnes of aid to Nigeria in the wake of the devastating floods in the country.”

Nigeria is reeling under severe stress due to floods. PIC/AP

India has sent 15 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Nigeria as the country reels under devastating floods. The details of the humanitarian assistance were shared by the Ministry of External Affairs in a post on the social media platform, X.

“In keeping with our commitment to humanitarian assistance for the people of Nigeria, India sent 15 tonnes of the total 75 tonnes of aid to Nigeria in the wake of the devastating floods in the country.”

The post also noted, “The aid comprises of food items, sleeping mats, blankets, water purification supplies etc. and will support the rehabilitation efforts in the region.” Nigeria is reeling under severe stress as the country has faced devastating floods.

Dominica to bestow Modi with highest honour

The Commonwealth of Dominica will bestow its highest national award, the Dominica Award of Honour, upon PM Narendra Modi, in recognition of his contributions to Dominica during the COVID pandemic and his dedication to boost the partnership between India and Dominica. Sylvanie Burton, president of Dominica, will confer the award during the upcoming India-CARICOM Summit, scheduled to take place in Georgetown, Guyana from November 19 to 21. In February 2021, India supplied Dominica with 70,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, enabling it to extend support to its Caribbean neighbours.

