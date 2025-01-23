Investigators call for Prez Yoon’s indictment

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials said that Yoon staged a “riot” and sought to undermine the constitution when he declared martial law on December 3 and sent troops and police officers to seal the National Assembly.

Supporters of President Yoon Suk Yeol attend a rally in Seoul. PIC/AFP

South Korean investigators asked prosecutors to indict the country’s detained President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived imposition of martial law last month, as it accused him of rebellion, abuse of power and obstruction of parliament on Thursday.

Lee Jae-seung, deputy chief prosecutor at the CIO, said that Yoon also abused his power by mobilising troops for an illegitimate purpose and attempted to obstruct parliament’s right to vote. Yoon has said that his actions were intended to issue a warning to the opposition-controlled parliament.

