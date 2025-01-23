Breaking News
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Police recovers accused's driving license
MMRDA signs 11 MoUs worth USD 40 billion at Davos
Ghatkopar Police busts gang smuggling alcohol in stolen SUVs
At least 28 flights to and from Mumbai disrupted by foggy conditions
Will decide on going solo in local bodies polls at appropriate time: Uddhav
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > News > World News > Article > Investigators call for Prez Yoons indictment

Investigators call for Prez Yoon’s indictment

Updated on: 24 January,2025 08:23 AM IST  |  Seoul
Agencies |

Top

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials said that Yoon staged a “riot” and sought to undermine the constitution when he declared martial law on December 3 and sent troops and police officers to seal the National Assembly.

Investigators call for Prez Yoon’s indictment

Supporters of President Yoon Suk Yeol attend a rally in Seoul. PIC/AFP

Listen to this article
Investigators call for Prez Yoon’s indictment
x
00:00

South Korean investigators asked prosecutors to indict the country’s detained President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived imposition of martial law last month, as it accused him of rebellion, abuse of power and obstruction of parliament on Thursday.


The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials said that Yoon staged a “riot” and sought to undermine the constitution when he declared martial law on December 3 and sent troops and police officers to seal the National Assembly.


Lee Jae-seung, deputy chief prosecutor at the CIO, said that Yoon also abused his power by mobilising troops for an illegitimate purpose and attempted to obstruct parliament’s right to vote. Yoon has said that his actions were intended to issue a warning to the opposition-controlled parliament.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

south korea world news International news Seoul

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK