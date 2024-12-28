Israel claims 5 journos killed were terrorists

Breaking News
Updated on: 28 December,2024 08:28 AM IST  |  Tel Aviv
Agencies

Says precise attack was carried out based on list of terror operatives found during Gaza ops

Palestinians walk on a dirt road lined with rubble from destroyed buildings in Gaza City. Pic/AFP

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Thursday claimed they killed Islamic Jihad terrorists posing as journalists. The IDF stated that they found a key source, which was a list of Islamic Jihad operatives discovered during operations in Gaza.


In a post on X, the IDF said, “Overnight, with the direction of IDF and ISA intelligence, the IAF conducted a precise strike on an Islamic Jihad terrorist cell inside of a vehicle in the area of Nuseirat. A number of Islamic Jihad terrorists were eliminated in the strike. Intelligence from multiple sources confirmed that these individuals were Islamic Jihad operatives posing as journalists. One key source was a list of Islamic Jihad operatives discovered by the IDF during operations in Gaza. This list explicitly identified four of the eliminated individuals as members of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.”


A day earlier, CNN reported, citing a hospital and their news outlet statement that five journalists were killed in an Israeli strike that hit their vehicle in Gaza.
According to the hospital, the vehicle, belonging to Al-Quds Today Television, was parked outside Al-Awda Hospital when it was hit. The television channel, based in Gaza, is affiliated with the Palestine Islamic Jihad group.


Other journalists at the spot said Ayman Al-Jadi, Faisal Abu Al-Qumsan, Mohammed Al-Lada’a, Ibrahim Al-Sheikh Ali, and Fadi Hassouna were all sleeping in the vehicle when the strike hit, the report said.

