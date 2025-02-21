Breaking News
Updated on: 21 February,2025 09:07 AM IST  |  United Nations
AP |

Top

Israel demands that the UN Security Council condemn "this heinous crime"

Israelis wave the national flag as the convoy of vehicles transporting the bodies of the four Israeli hostages handed over by Hamas, arrives at the entrance to the National Center of Forensic Medicine in Tel Aviv on February 20, 2025.(PIC/AFP)

Israel's UN Ambassador Danny Danon accused Hamas of returning an unidentified body instead of the mother of two murdered boys, "as if it were a worthless shipment."


"This is a new low, an evil and cruelty with no parallel," he said in a statement late Thursday.


"There are no words that can describe such an atrocity," Danon said.


"Hamas not only murdered Ariel and Kfir Bibas in cold blood "a 4-year-old boy and a 10-month-old baby" but continue to violate every basic moral value even after their death."

Israel demands that the UN Security Council condemn "this heinous crime" and demands the immediate return of the mother, Shiri Bibas, to her family, he said.

Since Hamas' October 7, 2023 invasion of southern Israel, the Security Council has refused to condemn the militant group.

