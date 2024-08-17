Israel has ordered mass evacuation in southern Gaza despite indirect peace talks

Palestinians pray at the funeral for more than 15 people killed in an Israeli strike, at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Gaza on Saturday. Pic/AP-PTI

Listen to this article Mideast mediators preparing to enact Gaza ceasefire deal before final pact: US x 00:00

Mediators are preparing to implement a Gaza ceasefire and hostage-swap deal to end the 10-month Israel-Hamas war before a final agreement is set, a US official said late Friday. The official, who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity, said the proposal currently on the table basically bridges every gap between Israel and Hamas.

ADVERTISEMENT

The comments come after mediators expressed hope for an imminent deal. They said two days of talks had wrapped up in Qatar and that they plan to reconvene in Cairo next week to seal an agreement to stop the fighting. Even as indirect peace talks between Hamas and Israel have envisaged an immediate ceasefire, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have ordered mass evacuation in southern Gaza.

The spokesman of IDF, Avichay Adraee made the announcement late on Friday night. Adraee said, “Hamas and terrorist organisations are firing rockets from your area towards the State of Israel.” He further said that Israeli forces will act forcefully against these elements.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever