Australia's Pat Cummins (C) holds the urn trophy as Australia celebrate the drawn series and retaining The Ashes 2023 (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Ashes 2025-26: Perth to kick off series opener as Gabba's longstanding role ends x 00:00

Cricket Australia said on Wednesday that the five-match Ashes 2025-26 Test series between Australia and England in 2025-26 will begin in Perth, Western Australia.

This marks the first time in over 40 years that Brisbane's Gabba will not host the series opener in Australia. Instead, the venue will feature its inaugural day-night Ashes Test from December 4-8.

The first Ashes 2025-26 Test is scheduled for November 21-25, 2025 with the second a day-night Test at the Gabba, while Adelaide Oval will host the third Test from December 17-21.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) will host its traditional Boxing Day Test beginning December 26, with the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) also maintaining its usual time slot for the January 4-8 fifth and final Test.

The last occasion the Ashes series in Australia commenced outside the Gabba was in 1982, when the teams played to a draw at the WACA in Perth. Australia last experienced a defeat in an Ashes series opener at the Gabba in 1986 and has remained undefeated in all subsequent encounters at the venue.

Australia currently holds the Ashes, having retained them with a draw in the 2023 series in England.

"There has already been enormous interest from fans around the world and all over Australia wanting to see Australia's and England's men's teams engage in the next instalment of the Game's oldest rivalry," Cricket Australia executive Joel Morrison said.



Australia boasts an impressive Ashes record on home soil, having won 13 and drawn two of their last 15 Tests since England's victory in Sydney in 2011.

In the most recent home series of 2021-22, Australia triumphed 4-0 and successfully retained the urn last year with a 2-2 draw in England.