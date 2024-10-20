Breaking News
Bangladesh to move on from Shakib for SA Test series

Bangladesh to move on from Shakib for SA Test series

Updated on: 21 October,2024 08:05 AM IST  |  Dhaka
AFP |

The two-Test series is the first international cricket fixture in Bangladesh since a student-led revolution toppled autocratic premier Sheikh Hasina in August. 

Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said his men were focused on the challenge of South Africa rather than their missing all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan ahead of Monday’s first Test in Mirpur. The two-Test series is the first international cricket fixture in Bangladesh since a student-led revolution toppled autocratic premier Sheikh Hasina in August.


Also Read: ‘My job is to perform’


Bangladesh called up uncapped left-arm spinner Hasan Murad to replace retiring Shakib after security fears led the former captain to cancel plans to return home. “It will only be a waste of time if we think too much about this, since we cannot control it,” Najmul told reporters on Sunday, on the eve of the match at Mirpur, near the capital Dhaka.


