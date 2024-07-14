James Anderson bowed out with a win by an innings and 114 runs against West Indies. Across all of international cricket, Anderson brought down the curtains on his 22-year career with 991 international wickets

James Anderson (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article "Hard to put into words the emotions that I felt this week": James Anderson x 00:00

England's James Anderson after retiring from Test cricket said that it was hard for him to put his emotions into words.

James Anderson claimed one wicket for 26 runs in the first and three wickets for 32 runs in the second innings in the final match of his career. After debuting in 2003 at the Lord's, Anderson ended his Test career with 704 wickets behind Sri Lanka's Muttiaa Muralitharan (800) and Shane Warner (708).

ADVERTISEMENT

James Anderson bowed out with a win by an innings and 114 runs against West Indies. Across all of international cricket, Anderson brought down the curtains on his 22-year career with 991 international wickets.

Also Read: "We are trying to take it match-by-match": Yashasvi Jaiswal

On Instagram, Anderson said that it was 'overwhelming' for him to see the reaction of the fans at Lord's. He added that it was an unforgettable week for him.

"Hard to put into words the emotions that I felt this week. It was pretty overwhelming to see and hear the reactions of people on the ground. A truly unforgettable week. The atmosphere was as good as I've experienced at Lords. Thank you for making it so memorable x," Anderson wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Anderson (@jimmya9)

Coming to the first Test match between England and the West Indies, Anderson took the first wicket of the day at Lord's sending back Joshua Da Silva to all but put an end to West Indies' fight.

But while Anderson showcased his wares one final time, there was Gus Atkinson, on Test debut, who etched his name onto the Lord's Honours board with a ten-wicket haul - a proper handing over of the baton if ever there was one.

Earlier, England had taken a big first-inning lead, with five batters crossing the half-century mark in a total of 371. Gus Atkinson's seven-wicket haul had helped bowl the West Indies out for 121 on day one of the Test match.

With a 250-run lead in the bag, England seamers fired away on day two to reduce the West Indies to six wickets down by stumps. While Atkinson once again shone, Anderson set the tone with a peach that seamed back into castle Kraigg Brathwaite as the Three Lions beat the West Indies by an innings and 114 runs on Friday.

(With ANI Inputs)