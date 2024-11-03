Breaking News
IND vs NZ 3rd Test Memes surface on social media after Indias horrifying loss vs Kiwis

IND vs NZ 3rd Test: Memes surface on social media after India's horrifying loss vs Kiwis

Updated on: 03 November,2024 02:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Team India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant played a knock of 64 runs but somehow fell short to take his team home. Fellowmate Ravindra Jadeja too made a stunning bowling effort. He claimed 10 wickets in the IND vs NZ 3rd Test

Memes on Indian cricket team (Pic: X)

New Zealand under Tom Latham's captaincy won the IND vs NZ 3rd Test. With this, the Kiwis scripted history by registering a 3-0 Test series win against India. Chasing 147 for victory, India was bowled out for 121 in 29.1 overs on day three, after Rishabh Pant hit a valiant 64 at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.


Mumbai-born New Zealander Ajaz ended with a match-haul of 11 wickets, at a venue where he created history by claiming all 10 wickets in a Test innings in 2021.


Also Read: "I've already seen downfall, that phase developed patience": Manu Bhaker


After India's defeat against the Kiwis, several memes surfaced on the social media platforms.

Captain Rohit Sharma and stalwart Virat Kohli yet again failed to find themselves among the runs. Star Indian pace bowler Mohammed Siraj stayed unbeaten in the IND vs NZ 3rd Test.

Brief Scores:

New Zealand: 235 and 174 all out in 45.5 overs (Will Young 51; Ravindra Jadeja 5/55, R Ashwin 3/63).

India: 263 and 121 all out in 29.1 overs (Rishabh Pant 64; Ajaz Patel 6/57).

India vs New Zealand India vs New Zealand Test Series test cricket sports news cricket news

