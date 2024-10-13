IND-W vs AUS-W: Renuka Singh's bowling brilliance helps to restrict Australia to 151 runs

Team India needs to chase the target of runs in IND-W vs AUS-W, in order to boost their chances for qualification for the semi-final of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024

Team India (Pic: File Pic)

Riding high on opening batswoman Grace Harris' 40 runs, Australia managed to put on a total of 151 runs in the IND-W vs AUS-W Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match.

Team India needs to chase the target of 152 runs in IND-W vs AUS-W, in order to boost their chances for qualification for the semi-final of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024.

Renuka Singh snapped two wickets for just 24 runs in her four overs. Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil and Radha Yadav registered one wicket each to their names.

