Breaking News
Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai; Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel express grief
RSS should introspect whether it agrees with today's 'hybrid' BJP: Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Man held by with cough syrup bottles worth Rs 2.38 lakh
Congress suspends Amravati MLA Sulbha Khodke for 'anti-party activities'
We freed Shiv Sena from those who betrayed Balasaheb Thackeray's ideals: CM Shinde
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > IND W vs AUS W Renuka Singhs bowling brilliance helps to restrict Australia to 151 runs

IND-W vs AUS-W: Renuka Singh's bowling brilliance helps to restrict Australia to 151 runs

Updated on: 13 October,2024 09:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Team India needs to chase the target of runs in IND-W vs AUS-W, in order to boost their chances for qualification for the semi-final of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024

IND-W vs AUS-W: Renuka Singh's bowling brilliance helps to restrict Australia to 151 runs

Team India (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
IND-W vs AUS-W: Renuka Singh's bowling brilliance helps to restrict Australia to 151 runs
x
00:00

Riding high on opening batswoman Grace Harris' 40 runs, Australia managed to put on a total of 151 runs in the IND-W vs AUS-W Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match.


Team India needs to chase the target of 152 runs in IND-W vs AUS-W, in order to boost their chances for qualification for the semi-final of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024.


Also Read: "India didn't bench Virat Kohli": Zaman on Babar Azam's exclusion from Pakistan's Test squad


Renuka Singh snapped two wickets for just 24 runs in her four overs. Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil and Radha Yadav registered one wicket each to their names.

More updates to follow...

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

India vs Australia Women`s T20 World Cup 2024 T20 World Cup 2024 Team India sports news cricket news india australia

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK