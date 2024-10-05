India’s fielding coach Dilip focusses on rhythm over intensity during training

The Indian players honed their throwing skills and outfield catching under the watchful eyes of Dilip, head coach Gautam Gambhir and his deputy Ryan ten Doeschate

It took the Indian team many intense sessions on the ground and off it to transform into a world-class fielding unit. But, at the MPCA stadium here on Friday, its much-admired fielding coach T Dilip’s focus was not on intensity but on “rhythm and flow”.

The Indian team is preparing for the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, beginning here on Sunday. In a video uploaded by the BCCI, Dilip can be heard saying, “Get your feet where you are throwing. As simple as that. I’m not looking at intensity, but rhythm and flow is something we have to achieve today. And once we break into that, we’ll move and take 15 catches.”

The Indian players honed their throwing skills and outfield catching under the watchful eyes of Dilip, head coach Gautam Gambhir and his deputy Ryan ten Doeschate.

