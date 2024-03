Former Mumbai Ranji coach Sulakshan Kulkarni will be a guest coach. For more details, contact Ankit Tiwari on 7972506118

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article Modern CA summer camp in Thane x 00:00

Modern Cricket Academy will conduct their summer camp at Varsha Vandana ground, Panchpakhadi, Thane West, for boys and girls in the age group of 10-22 from April 2 to May 20.

Former Mumbai Ranji coach Sulakshan Kulkarni will be a guest coach. For more details, contact Ankit Tiwari on 7972506118.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Pandya will be booed louder in Mumbai, says Manoj Tiwary