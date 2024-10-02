Rahane’s unbeaten 86 takes Mumbai to 237-4 of Day One of Irani Cup

Shreyas Iyer (57 off 84 balls) and Sarfaraz Khan (54 batting, 88 balls) were tad a more adventurous in trying to get a move on in the 68 overs of play possible on Tuesday

Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer during their 102-run stand. Pic/BCCI

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane concentrated hard as his unbeaten 86 off 197 balls took Mumbai to 237-4 against Rest of India on a weather-curtailed opening day of the Irani Cup.

The veteran of 5,000 plus runs in 85 Tests, who is not on national selectors’ radar, dug deep into his reservoirs of concentration to keep Mumbai on even keel against an impressive duo of Mukesh Kumar (3-60 in 14 overs) and Yash Dayal (1-46 in 15 overs).

Shreyas Iyer (57 off 84 balls) and Sarfaraz Khan (54 batting, 88 balls) were tad a more adventurous in trying to get a move on in the 68 overs of play possible on Tuesday.

In fact, Rahane played the second fiddle during his 102-run fourth wicket stand with Iyer after Mukesh had reduced them to 37-3. At stumps, Rahane had the company of Sarfaraz and the duo had 98 runs for the fifth wicket and would like to consolidate on the second day.

Brief scores

Mumbai 237-4 (A Rahane 86*, S Iyer 57, S Khan 54*; M Kumar 3-60) v Rest of India

