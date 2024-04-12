Breaking News
Mumbai: The dark side of White Magic
Mumbai: BMC finally levels up on Barfiwala blunder
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Will Parag Alavani pip Poonam Mahajan to Mumbai North Central seat?
Mumbai: Bishnois claim they shot at Salman Khan’s house
Mumbai: Khar residents slam BMC’s proposed elevated road project
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Reserve Bank of India clinch RCF Twenty20 Cup
<< Back to Elections 2024

Reserve Bank of India clinch RCF Twenty20 Cup

Updated on: 13 April,2024 08:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Vijay Kumawat (4-19) and Jyot Chhaya (70) were the star performers for RBI

Reserve Bank of India clinch RCF Twenty20 Cup

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Reserve Bank of India clinch RCF Twenty20 Cup
x
00:00

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) SC emerged champions, defeating a determined Repro India SC by three-wickets in the RCF-organised Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar T20 Cup inter-office cricket tournament.


Also Read: Mary Kom steps down as Paris Oly chef-de-mission


Vijay Kumawat (4-19) and Jyot Chhaya (70) were the star performers for RBI. After Repro India were bowled out for 119 in 19.5 overs, they fought back and bowled well to reduce RBI to 49-4 in the seventh over. 


But, Chhaya staged a gallant fightback and stitched a 74-run partnership for the fifth wicket with all-rounder Ameya Dandekar (25) to help their team win. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

reserve bank of india t20 sports news cricket news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK