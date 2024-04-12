Reserve Bank of India clinch RCF Twenty20 Cup

Vijay Kumawat (4-19) and Jyot Chhaya (70) were the star performers for RBI

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) SC emerged champions, defeating a determined Repro India SC by three-wickets in the RCF-organised Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar T20 Cup inter-office cricket tournament.

Vijay Kumawat (4-19) and Jyot Chhaya (70) were the star performers for RBI. After Repro India were bowled out for 119 in 19.5 overs, they fought back and bowled well to reduce RBI to 49-4 in the seventh over.

But, Chhaya staged a gallant fightback and stitched a 74-run partnership for the fifth wicket with all-rounder Ameya Dandekar (25) to help their team win.

