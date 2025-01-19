As part of the grand celebration, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) hosted a series of events leading up to a spectacular main event on Sunday

Photo: X/AFP

Listen to this article ‘Sachin, Sachin’ echoes loud at Wankhede as stadium marks 50 years: WATCH x 00:00

Chants of ‘Sachin, Sachin’ reverberated through the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Sunday as it celebrated its 50th anniversary, a monumental milestone in its cricketing journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

One fan aptly captured the sentiment, tweeting, “Sachin Tendulkar chant is permanent at Wankhede cricket stadium. GOD.” Another added, “Always an emotion for cricket fans.”

Sachin Tendulkar chant is permanent at Wankhede cricket stadium. GOD. pic.twitter.com/jzfEZ1iPbL — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) January 19, 2025

Over the decades, the stadium has become synonymous with some of the most memorable moments in Indian cricket history, including the unforgettable 2011 World Cup victory.

As part of the grand celebration, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) hosted a series of events leading up to a spectacular main event on Sunday. Legendary Mumbai cricketers and former captains of the Indian team, Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravi Shastri, Ajinkya Rahane, Dilip Vengsarkar, and Diana Edulji, came together to commemorate the historic significance of the stadium. This star-studded gathering paid homage to Wankhede's pivotal role in shaping Indian cricket.

Also Read: The Wankhede I know!

The evening was hosted by the dynamic duo of Mandira Bedi and Prasanna Sant, who guided the audience through an engaging lineup of performances and tributes. Renowned artists Avadhoot Gupte and the musical duo Ajay-Atul mesmerised attendees with their performances, while a breathtaking laser show added to the grandeur.

The celebrations included the launch of a commemorative coffee table book on January 19, chronicling the rich history of the stadium. A special postal stamp was also unveiled to honor Wankhede’s remarkable legacy. On January 12, the festivities commenced with a cricket match featuring MCA officials, Consul Generals, and bureaucrats, symbolising the strong connection between cricket and the city.

In recognition of unsung heroes, the MCA felicitated groundsmen from its clubs and grounds during a special event on January 15. This was followed by a Polly Umrigar Health Camp and a lunch for the groundsmen, acknowledging their invaluable contributions. Additionally, the players from the Mumbai team that participated in the stadium’s first first-class match in 1974 were honored for their contributions to cricket history.